Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

Expect exclusive merch (tote bags, book people!), deals and more

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 4:41 pm

click to enlarge Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend
Photo via Writer’s Block Book Store/Facebook
Not to be outdone by Record Store Day, an annual nationwide celebration of indie bookstores is about to hit Orlando, with reads for bookworms of all genres.

Independent Bookstore Day will be celebrated at local bookstores throughout the city all day long on Saturday, April 29.

Both Writer's Block Bookstore locations — in Winter Park and Winter Garden will host special events.  Expect exclusive Indie Bookstore Day merch (tote bags, people!), deals and more. As well, shoppers who come dressed as their favorite character will also get a 20% discount. So, expect to see some Harry Potters, Junie B. Joneses and Katniss Everdeens.

Spiral Circle Bookstore will host "Spring Awakening: Book & Psychic Fair" the same day, starting at 1 p.m. The event features attractions like personalized palm or tarot card readings, a banned books table, a mobile bookstore and meets-and-greets with local authors.

In addition, both Park Ave CDs in Audubon Park and Blackbird Comics in Maitland will also be stocking some of the Indie Bookstore Day exclusives, if you're looking to wander a little further afield. Happy hunting (and reading).

Event Details
Indie Bookstore Day

Indie Bookstore Day

Sat., April 29, 11 a.m.

Spiral Circle 750 N. Thornton Ave., Orlando Colonialtown

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
