Independent Bookstore Day will be celebrated at local bookstores throughout the city all day long on Saturday, April 29.
Both Writer's Block Bookstore locations — in Winter Park and Winter Garden — will host special events. Expect exclusive Indie Bookstore Day merch (tote bags, people!), deals and more. As well, shoppers who come dressed as their favorite character will also get a 20% discount. So, expect to see some Harry Potters, Junie B. Joneses and Katniss Everdeens.
Spiral Circle Bookstore will host "Spring Awakening: Book & Psychic Fair" the same day, starting at 1 p.m. The event features attractions like personalized palm or tarot card readings, a banned books table, a mobile bookstore and meets-and-greets with local authors.
In addition, both Park Ave CDs in Audubon Park and Blackbird Comics in Maitland will also be stocking some of the Indie Bookstore Day exclusives, if you're looking to wander a little further afield. Happy hunting (and reading).
