White Elephant Theater celebrates grand opening with 'Parade' benefit and showcase

See Orlando's newest theater space and help them raise some coin

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 5:18 pm

click to enlarge The Parade event will raise money for White Elephant Theater - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
The Parade event will raise money for White Elephant Theater
Orlando’s newest theater, the White Elephant, is being unveiled to local performing arts devotees Monday — and hopefully socking away a little coin in the process.

The White Elephant is a cabaret-style space that was once a church with a twofold brief of putting on bold original work and providing a place for rootless local theater companies to have a stage, with hopes of two shows running nightly once things get going.

This grand opening party and fundraiser should, indeed, help things get going: The evening includes performances and crowdwork from Michael Wanzie, Rauce Padgett, the Sincerely Three, Julian Bond, Chris Leavy, Burt Rodriguez, Joe Zimmer, members of the Orlando Gay Chorus and many more.

The evening also includes a silent auction, raffle, and reception with light bites.

7 p.m., Monday, June 12, White Elephant Cabaret Theater, 1123 W. Fairbanks Ave., eventbrite.com, $30-$50.

