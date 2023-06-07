The White Elephant is a cabaret-style space that was once a church with a twofold brief of putting on bold original work and providing a place for rootless local theater companies to have a stage, with hopes of two shows running nightly once things get going.
This grand opening party and fundraiser should, indeed, help things get going: The evening includes performances and crowdwork from Michael Wanzie, Rauce Padgett, the Sincerely Three, Julian Bond, Chris Leavy, Burt Rodriguez, Joe Zimmer, members of the Orlando Gay Chorus and many more.
The evening also includes a silent auction, raffle, and reception with light bites.
7 p.m., Monday, June 12, White Elephant Cabaret Theater, 1123 W. Fairbanks Ave., eventbrite.com, $30-$50.
