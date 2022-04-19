VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood set to get festive with a Cinco de Mayo Street Party

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 2:19 pm

PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Come this year's Cinco de Mayo, the streets of Thornton Park will be ringing with revelry, for a good cause.

On Thursday, May 5, Thornton Park will be the site of a Cinco de Mayo Street Party from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. A portion of East Washington Street will be closed off to traffic so the party can well and truly begin.

The 808 Orlando, Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen, Burton’s Grill and Graffiti Junktion collaborated to present this party, which will feature DJs along with a live mariachi band — and, of course, exclusive drink specials. The street party will also include games including beer pong, flip cup and cornhole.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank, a local organization that provides meals for families financially struggling.

Tickets bought in advance are $10 (which includes two complimentary margaritas) while tickets purchased day of are $20.



