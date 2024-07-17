Orlando's Rich Weirdoes bring 'Rocky Horror' to life at Fringe ArtSpace

A shadow cast from the Rich Weirdoes, an Orlando-based group that has been presenting Rocky for over 20 years locally, will perform in sync alongside the 1975 campy midnight movie horror-musical.
But the actors won’t be the only ones performing. Rocky is a fully interactive audience participation film, so attendees can joke, gag and mime along with the cast. Audience members can even bring items to throw in the theater — although water guns, lighters and “wet foods” are prohibited, so leave the hot dogs at home.
This will be among the first events at ArtSpace after the venue closed for flooding in late June.
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, Fringe Artspace, $18.
