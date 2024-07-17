Orlando's Rich Weirdoes bring 'Rocky Horror' to life at Fringe ArtSpace

One of the first events at ArtSpace after the venue closed for flooding in late June

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rich Weirdoes bring 'Rocky Horror' to Fringe ArtSpace - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Rich Weirdoes bring 'Rocky Horror' to Fringe ArtSpace
The Rocky Horror Picture Show takes over Fringe ArtSpace downtown this weekend, and attendees should have their black eyeliner, rice and singing voices ready.

A shadow cast from the Rich Weirdoes, an Orlando-based group that has been presenting Rocky for over 20 years locally, will perform in sync alongside the 1975 campy midnight movie horror-musical.

But the actors won’t be the only ones performing. Rocky is a fully interactive audience participation film, so attendees can joke, gag and mime along with the cast. Audience members can even bring items to throw in the theater — although water guns, lighters and “wet foods” are prohibited, so leave the hot dogs at home.

This will be among the first events at ArtSpace after the venue closed for flooding in late June.

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, Fringe Artspace, $18.

Event Details
The Rich Weirdoes: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

The Rich Weirdoes: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

Fri., July 19, 8 p.m. and Sat., July 20, 8 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$18
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

By Houda Eletr

Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

Universal Orlando wants fans to star in vlog-style series ‘The Fanny Pack’

By Sarah Lynott

Universal Orlando wants fans to star in vlog-style series ‘The Fanny Pack’

SeaWorld Orlando announces extended hours on Saturdays until Aug. 3

By Sarah Lynott

SeaWorld rolls out extended hours through August

The Long Island Medium is coming to Orlando in October

By Sarah Lynott

Theresa Caputo to commune with spirits in Orlando

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us