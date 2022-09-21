ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando's Museum of Illusions hosts a fourth Puppy Paw-ty in October

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 5:16 pm

click to enlarge Museum Of Illusions hosts their annual Puppy Paw-ty in October - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Museum Of Illusions hosts their annual Puppy Paw-ty in October

Icon Park attraction the Museum of Illusions are throwing a fourth edition of their popular series of 'Puppy Paw-ties' in October, so start practicing selfies with your dog.

October's Pup Paw-ty will be the first one to be held in the evening, convenient for both the working human and industrious dog.

Not only will human-dog tandems be able to experience (and document said experience) all the illusions at the Museum, but there will be a dog costume contest with the winning pup netting a prize of $150.

“We love having guests bring their dogs in and seeing all the fun photos they take with their pups in our illusions. The photo paw-sibilities are endless!” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing director for the Museum, in a press statement.

The Puppy Paw-ty happens on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission to the Museum of Illusions will set you back $29.99 per head, but dogs get in free.  Tickets can be purchased through the Museum's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

David Spade brings his stand-up to Orlando's posh Steinmetz stage

By Shelton Hull

David Spade brings his stand-up to Orlando's posh Steinmetz stage

Descolonizarte Teatro takes over Timucua Arts Foundation with two plays this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

A scene from Descolonizarte Teatro's rehearsal for "La Maestra" and "El Delantal Blanco"

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Also in Arts + Culture

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

By Caroline Hull

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us