Orlando’s Modern Theatricals brings 'The Jungle Book' to the Dr. Phillips Center next month

For three nights only, guests can watch Shere Khan the tiger and Mora the peacock as the troupe brings the classic story by Rudyard Kipling to new and vivid life.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Orlando with this new take on ‘The Jungle Book,'" Modern Theatricals’ artistic director Donald Spencer said in a press statement. “My goal is creating a Broadway style show and experience to showcase local Orlando talent. We have an incredible cast, circus art, larger than life puppetry, visual spectacles and I believe it truly is a must see summer event of 2024.”
Developed in 2015 as a theater group performing original work, Modern Theatricals has now evolved into larger productions under the direction of Spencer. The group aims to bring “original and daring” entertainment to Orlando.
The Jungle Book will be peformed at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater Aug. 23-25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $85 and are available through the Dr. Phil now.
