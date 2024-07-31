Orlando's Little Radical Theatrics stages 'Ragtime: The Musical' at the Dr. Phillips Center

Ragtime: The Musical, featuring a diverse cast of local performers, is a powerful Broadway hit that tells the story of three families — a Black couple, an affluent white family and an immigrant father and motherless daughter — all in pursuit of the ‘American dream’ at the turn of the 20th century.
The musical, first brought to the Broadway stage in 1997, is based on the epic novel by E.L. Doctorow. The family-friendly show features a strong score of solos, duets and ensemble musical numbers — from the stirring to the empowering — including a song about the power of workers’ strikes.
The blend of fiction and nonfiction also highlights historical figures like automaker Henry Ford and anarchist Emma Goldman, and tackles many issues American society is still grappling with today, including racial justice, equity and women's rights.
Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$40.
