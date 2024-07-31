Orlando's Little Radical Theatrics stages 'Ragtime: The Musical' at the Dr. Phillips Center

Broadway hit based on the classic novel

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 10:30 am

Little Radical Theatrics puts on 'Ragtime: The Musical' - Photo by Destany Faith Sherman
Photo by Destany Faith Sherman
Little Radical Theatrics puts on 'Ragtime: The Musical'
Little Radical Theatrics is bringing the Dr. Phillips Center a ‘compelling epic’ this weekend, depicting political and social turmoils and offering a history lesson from early 20th century American life — and it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

Ragtime: The Musical, featuring a diverse cast of local performers, is a powerful Broadway hit that tells the story of three families — a Black couple, an affluent white family and an immigrant father and motherless daughter — all in pursuit of the ‘American dream’ at the turn of the 20th century.

The musical, first brought to the Broadway stage in 1997, is based on the epic novel by E.L. Doctorow. The family-friendly show features a strong score of solos, duets and ensemble musical numbers — from the stirring to the empowering — including a song about the power of workers’ strikes.

The blend of fiction and nonfiction also highlights historical figures like automaker Henry Ford and anarchist Emma Goldman, and tackles many issues American society is still grappling with today, including racial justice, equity and women's rights.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$40.

Event Details
"Ragtime The Musical"

"Ragtime The Musical"

Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 2 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35-$40
Location Details

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

drphillipscenter.org


McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
July 31, 2024

