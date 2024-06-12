Come correct in your best cosplay to enter a raffle for a chance to win mystery comic prizes, graphic novels, Pops and gift certificates. Visit the shop Saturday and say the phrase, “Happy birthday, Gods and Monsters” for 15% off your purchase.
The bulk of the anniversary action happens at the cosplay-heavy party in speakeasy-styled bar Vault 5421 — special drinks will be on offer as well as cosplay cage-dancing. And a free drink or shot at the bar will be your gift if you’re in costume.
3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Gods & Monsters, free.
