Gods and Monsters turns 9 this week and celebrates with discounts and a cosplay party

Come correct in your best costume

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm

Gods and Monsters turns 9 this week
Gods & Monsters | photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Gods and Monsters turns 9 this week
Gods and Monsters, the I-Drive comics and collectibles haven and Readers’ Poll winner for Best Comic Book Shop in our 2023 Best of Orlando® poll, invites you to dress up for their ninth birthday.

Come correct in your best cosplay to enter a raffle for a chance to win mystery comic prizes, graphic novels, Pops and gift certificates. Visit the shop Saturday and say the phrase, “Happy birthday, Gods and Monsters” for 15% off your purchase.

The bulk of the anniversary action happens at the cosplay-heavy party in speakeasy-styled bar Vault 5421 — special drinks will be on offer as well as cosplay cage-dancing. And a free drink or shot at the bar will be your gift if you’re in costume.

3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Gods & Monsters, free.

Event Details
9th Anniversary Celebration

9th Anniversary Celebration

Sat., June 15, 11 a.m.

Gods and Monsters 5421 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Location Details

Gods and Monsters

5421 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

godmonsters.com

Location Details

Vault 5421

5421 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

godmonsters.com


