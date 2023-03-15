The Brick Convention is a can't-miss proposition for Central Florida LEGO enthusiasts

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 1:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This weekend's Brick Convention is paradise for LEGO fans in Central Florida - Photo courtesy Brick Convention/Facebook
Photo courtesy Brick Convention/Facebook
This weekend's Brick Convention is paradise for LEGO fans in Central Florida

Get ready for a blockbuster … errr, block-builder weekend. The Orlando Brick Convention — purported to be the first of its kind locally — aims to bring together LEGO obsessives of all ages for a hands-on and “minds-on” experience.

Expect to encounter LEGO masters, see LEGO city builds and displays of all sorts, build your own sets and purchase a mind-boggling selection of LEGO and LEGO-adjacent figures, sets and bricks. There will even be meets-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

A portion of the proceeds from this convention will be donated to Creations for Charity, a volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children for the holidays.

10 a.m., March 18-19, Osceola Heritage Park, 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee, ohpark.com, $15.

Event Details
Brick Convention

Brick Convention

Sat., March 18, 10 a.m. and Sun., March 19, 10 a.m.

Exhibition Building at Osceola Heritage Park 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$14.99

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15 St. Patrick's Day pub crawls, family-friendly festivals and more happening in Orlando this week

By Kristin Howard

Raglan Road Irish Pub throws a Mighty St. Patrick's Festival every year.

Free Will Astrology: ‘For those who escape hell, nothing much bothers them after that’

By Rob Brezsny

Charles Bukowski also said, "Stop insisting on clearing your head — clear your f*cking heart instead."

Rollins Museum of Art’s ‘One Act of Kindness’ explores the borderlands where cultural connection can happen

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Joe Wardwell (American, b. 1972) “Out of Kindness I Suppose,” 2019-21

Comedian Kevin James Thornton headlines the Orlando Improv Thursday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Catch Kevin James Thornton IRL at the Orlando Improv this week

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘For those who escape hell, nothing much bothers them after that’

By Rob Brezsny

Charles Bukowski also said, "Stop insisting on clearing your head — clear your f*cking heart instead."

Rollins Museum of Art’s ‘One Act of Kindness’ explores the borderlands where cultural connection can happen

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Joe Wardwell (American, b. 1972) “Out of Kindness I Suppose,” 2019-21

Free Will Astrology: ‘Be as unruly as you need to be’

By Rob Brezsny

As poet Allen Ginsberg wrote, “Holy! Holy! Holy! Holy! Holy!”

Generation Next: Orlando playwright Savannah Pedersen is one to watch

By Paul Castaneda

Orlando playwright Savannah Pedersen
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us