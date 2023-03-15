Photo courtesy Brick Convention/Facebook This weekend's Brick Convention is paradise for LEGO fans in Central Florida

Get ready for a blockbuster … errr, block-builder weekend. The Orlando Brick Convention — purported to be the first of its kind locally — aims to bring together LEGO obsessives of all ages for a hands-on and “minds-on” experience.Expect to encounter LEGO masters, see LEGO city builds and displays of all sorts, build your own sets and purchase a mind-boggling selection of LEGO and LEGO-adjacent figures, sets and bricks. There will even be meets-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.A portion of the proceeds from this convention will be donated to Creations for Charity, a volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children for the holidays.