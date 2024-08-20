Orlando wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills is back at the Veranda with latest card, The Score

A 'Live Pro-Wrestling Who-Won-It'

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mayhem on Mills presents a 'Clue'-themed wresting event. Maybe. - Photo by Maxwell Frost
Photo by Maxwell Frost
Mayhem on Mills presents a 'Clue'-themed wresting event. Maybe.
The poster for the event alone qualifies this wrestling card as Selections-worthy: a Clue-themed layout promising a “Live Pro-Wrestling Who-Won-It."

Returning to familiar stomping (literally) grounds at Thornton Park’s Veranda, the talent roster is more than ready to rumble. Confirmed as suspects are The Cheese (an improbable slice-tossing sensation), Drennen, Troy Hollywood, Kelsey Raegan, Handsome Man of Science, Dirty Devin Diaz, Daniel Starling and more to be added.

These shows are outdoors, so be prepared, but Will’s always posts up with a mobile bar offering some form of hydration.

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Veranda at Thornton Park, $25.

Event Details
Mayhem on Mills: The Score, A Live Pro Wrestling Who-Won-It

Mayhem on Mills: The Score, A Live Pro Wrestling Who-Won-It

Sun., Aug. 25, 5 p.m.

The Veranda at Thornton Park 707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Veranda at Thornton Park

707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

336-491-8489

verandaevents.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

By Zoey W. Thomas

Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Orlando Weekly Staff

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us