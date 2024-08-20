Orlando wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills is back at the Veranda with latest card, The Score

Returning to familiar stomping (literally) grounds at Thornton Park’s Veranda, the talent roster is more than ready to rumble. Confirmed as suspects are The Cheese (an improbable slice-tossing sensation), Drennen, Troy Hollywood, Kelsey Raegan, Handsome Man of Science, Dirty Devin Diaz, Daniel Starling and more to be added.
These shows are outdoors, so be prepared, but Will’s always posts up with a mobile bar offering some form of hydration.
5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Veranda at Thornton Park, $25.
Location Details
