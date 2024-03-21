Orlando welcomes the Florida Film Festival for a 33rd time this spring

FFF returns for a 33rd year with a slate of adventurous cinema and special events taking over Maitland's Enzian Theater as well as some screens at Winter Park Village's Regal Cinemas.
The fest's theme this year is "A Road Trip for Yer Mind," and FFF organizers are presenting more than 170 different films from 41 countries around the world. Films on offer include long-form narrative features, documentaries, shorts and animated features.
The big-ticket events this year include a screening of the campy dark comedy But I'm a Cheerleader, with star Natasha Lyonne in the actual house, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with John Cleese in attendance. (Buckle up for that one!)
The Florida Film Festival happens April 12-21 at Enzian Theater and Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village. Tickets and schedule info are available through the FFF website.
