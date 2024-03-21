Orlando welcomes the Florida Film Festival for a 33rd time this spring

Take in a flick with Natasha Lyonne or John Cleese

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 3:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Camp classic 'But I'm a Cheerleader' screens at FFF with star Natasha Lyonne appearing - Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival
Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival
Camp classic 'But I'm a Cheerleader' screens at FFF with star Natasha Lyonne appearing
The Florida Film Festival returns to the Orlando area this spring, and will feature an evening with actress Natasha Lyonne.

FFF returns for a 33rd year with a slate of adventurous cinema and special events taking over Maitland's Enzian Theater as well as some screens at Winter Park Village's Regal Cinemas.

The fest's theme this year is "A Road Trip for Yer Mind," and FFF organizers are presenting more than 170 different films from 41 countries around the world. Films on offer include long-form narrative features, documentaries, shorts and animated features.

The big-ticket events this year include a screening of the campy dark comedy But I'm a Cheerleader, with star Natasha Lyonne in the actual house, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with John Cleese in attendance. (Buckle up for that one!)

The Florida Film Festival happens April 12-21 at Enzian Theater and Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village. Tickets and schedule info are available through the FFF website.

Event Details

33rd Annual Florida Film Festival

April 12-21

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Theater review: 'Jagged Little Pill' flips the playbook on jukebox musicals with a strong book and expressive choreography

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of the North American touring production of "Jagged Little Pill"

Mister Rogers' Week of Kindness memorial event series kicks off in early April in Winter Park

By Matthew Moyer

Mr. Rogers Week of Kindness starts in early April

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'

Snap! Orlando opens 'Timeless,' a show of photos documenting icons of hip-hop culture

By Richard Reep

MF Doom

Theater review: 'Jagged Little Pill' flips the playbook on jukebox musicals with a strong book and expressive choreography

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of the North American touring production of "Jagged Little Pill"

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'

Snap! Orlando opens 'Timeless,' a show of photos documenting icons of hip-hop culture

By Richard Reep

MF Doom

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us