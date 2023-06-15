Orlando welcomes the arrival of our fierce drag overlords with RuPaul's Drag Race 'Werq the World' Tour

Taking over the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, June 24, it'll be one of the ultimate drag events of the year.
Werq the World is back and bigger than ever, bringing shows to more than 100 cities across the globe. The tour is spreading drag love to fans everywhere, at a time when anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-drag laws are permeating not only Florida, but states across the nation.
So, needless to say, this event is hitting Orlando at a perfect time.
The lineup for the Orlando show features queens like Asia O'Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja Estranja, Vanessa Vanjie and a few surprise finalists from RPDR Season 15.
In the show, these fierce performers are trapped in "the Netwerq," a dystopian future where they must choose between the real world and the artificial one they've come to know. (Hmm, it can be tough to tell the difference sometimes.)
Ticket prices start at $39.50 via Dr. Phillips Center, so snatch them up while you still can. If you can't make the Orlando show, other Florida stops include Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater and Pensacola. And for those who want to be a little extra, there's a VIP Package Add-On option available, which gets you the opportunity to meet the queens before the show.
The tour kicks off June 17 in Atlantic City and wraps up its final sashay Nov. 19 in Mexico City.
Prepare for a night of fierce entertainment, jaw-dropping looks and unforgettable performances.
Event Details
