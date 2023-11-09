Orlando weekend events: Our 20 quick picks for fun stuff to do

click to enlarge image via Ticketmaster Stand-up Chris D'Elia performs 8 pm Friday at the Dr. Phillips Center.

We don't want to hear anyone claiming "there's nothing to do" this weekend!

Events

28th Tour of Historic Homes: The Architects Tour Features residences built by prominent architects from the 1920s, '30s and '40s in the Lake Adair–Lake Concord neighborhood of College Park to honor the new historic marker being placed this fall. Noon Sunday; College Park, Edgewater Drive; $30; 407-697-0033; mycpna.com.

America Needs Atheists Now More Than Ever Kate Cohen, Washington Post contributing columnist and author of the book We of Little Faith: Why I Stopped Pretending to Believe (and Maybe You Should Too), will talk about her decision to "come out" as an atheist. 2 pm Sunday; University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 321-804-3373; facebook.com/cflfreethought.

Audubon's Talons and Tidings Raptor education, meet-and-greets, ornament-making and a holiday card photo op with one of our raptor ambassadors. 10 am Saturday; Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland; $15; 407-644-0190; cbop.audubon.org.

College Park Makers Market More than 20 local makers, plus delicious bites and live music. Noon Sunday; Good Crowd, 2812 Edgewater Drive; free; 407-988-3630; goodcrowdshop.com.

CosFaire A celebration of fantasy cosplay including contests, immersive performances and workshops. Saturday-Sunday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; lunattix.com/cosfaire-2023.

Fantasmicon A Comic-Con inspired convention. Noon Saturday; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; 407-623-3300; fantasmicon.org.

Food and Wine Classic Wear your finest fat pants. 5:30 pm Friday-Saturday; Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; 800-227-1500; swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

GROWvember Annual plant sale features a fabulous array of high quality plant vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, live music, food trucks, beer garden and more. 2 pm Friday and 8 am Saturday; 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; free; meadgarden.org



Orlando Gay Chorus: Mamma Mia Movie Sing-AlongSing along to the hit musical. 7:30 pm Friday; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-321-8111; orlandogaychorus.org

Rebecca Renner's Gator Country Book Launch Readings from Renner's new book by James Chapin and Mistie R. Watkins. 6 pm Saturday; Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave.; free; zeppelinbookstore.com



Art



Art by Xine Xine painstakingly uses pages from vintage books, magazines, etc. to create unusual works of art. Thursday Nov. 9, 7 pm; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; 407-704-3200; facebook.com/events/2007575046284524.



Artists' Home Studio Tour and Sale Julie Harbers, Michael Galletta and Richard Munster extend an invitation to the community to visit and revel in their home studios. 10 am Saturday; free; addresses at cflartisttours.my.canva.site.



Film

Cult Classics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles In New York, mysterious radioactive ooze has mutated four sewer turtles into tough-talking, upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas. 9:30 pm Tuesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncomfortable Brunch: The Act of Killing 2012 documentary film about individuals who participated in the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–1966. 11 am Sunday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.



Theater

Luna Fall An evening of one-act plays. 8 pm Friday; Art's Sake Studio, 4603 Parkbreeze Court; $15; 407-629-4800; facebook.com/playdeluna.



The Rocky Horror Show Live A "radically" updated production of the classic. Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $30; 407-447-1700; littleradicaltheatricsinc.com.



Comedy

Benji Brown Friday-Sunday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $32; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Chris D'Elia 8 pm Friday; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.50-$125.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Karlous Miller 8 pm Friday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$129.50; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.