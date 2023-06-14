Orlando volunteers come together to spread trans joy again on Thursday

click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler

ICYMI last month, an event to “spread trans joy” (through the assembly of treat-filled packages) is happening again this week. And if you or someone you know is feeling the weight of the anti-LGBTQ laws coming out of this year's legislative session, there’s not a better time than now to show them, or yourself, that there’s someone out there who cares.



Peer Support Space, a local nonprofit, hosts the volunteer event in partnership with the Hope CommUnity Center to make care packages “full of affirmations, art and solidarity!” You’re welcome to pre-write letters of affirmation to bring along.



This is a family-friendly event. Music and light bites add to the ambience to set the mood for an event that’s focused not on the weight of the world, but on space to enjoy the company of our fellow, caring humans.



6:30 p.m. Thursday, address upon RSVP via email at [email protected], free.