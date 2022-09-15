Orlando to get a 'Reality Check' on Friday courtesy comedian Kevin Hart

Photo courtesy the Amway Center Kevin Hart

Superstar comedian and current top-billed actor Kevin Hart hasn’t been out on tour in a while. Between the pandemic and Hart’s TV and movie career, it’s been several years since the one-time road warrior toured the big rooms that he regularly filled.That’s all changed now, with Hard bringing his “Reality Check” tour to the Amway Center this weekend.“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh … I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest,” Hart shared in his tour announcement.FYI: Hart is asking audience members to lock their mobile devices in Yondr pouches.