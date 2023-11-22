Orlando stand-up comedy showcase 'What Do You Want From Us?!' promises comedy gold, Jerry

Why don't you try, funny guy?

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 11:50 am

Larry Fulford's “What Do You Want From Us?!” returns to Will's Pub - Photo by Justin Martin, courtesy Larry Fulford/Facebook
Photo by Justin Martin, courtesy Larry Fulford/Facebook
Larry Fulford's “What Do You Want From Us?!” returns to Will's Pub
Have you ever wanted to call the shots at a comedy show? Well, control freak, “What Do You Want From Us?!” is a stand-up event series where the audience decides what comes next, and it’s returning to Will’s Pub on Monday.

The show is hosted by Larry Fulford and Ross McCoy and features local comedians Samantha Ivey, Jarri Knows and Billy Swift.

Fulford, who created the show, has more comedic experience under his belt than most. He has opened for renowned comedians and commentators like Creed Bratton from The Office and Nick Thune, as well as making multiple festival appearances, including the Oak City Comedy Festival and the Orlando Indie Comedy Festival (RIP).

Ivey started comedy in 2011 and incorporates humor into musical performances, while Knows is a four-time class clown recipient, according to his website. (Who are we to question?) Swift is best known for his roles in indie films Welcome to Essex, Perfect Justice and Run Girl Run.

“Do not put away your cell phones, ‘What Do You Want From Us?!’ is the only stand-up comedy show in the world directed by you, the viewer, via silent and anonymous real-time voting to determine the content and energy every step of the way,” says the event’s Facebook page. No joke.

Event Details
What Do You Want From Us?!: Larry Fulford, Ross McCoy, Samantha Ivey, Jarri Knows, Billy Swift

What Do You Want From Us?!: Larry Fulford, Ross McCoy, Samantha Ivey, Jarri Knows, Billy Swift

Mon., Nov. 27, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10-$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

45 events 692 articles
Will's Pub

