Orlando stand-up comedy showcase 'What Do You Want From Us?!' promises comedy gold, Jerry

Photo by Justin Martin, courtesy Larry Fulford/Facebook Larry Fulford's “What Do You Want From Us?!” returns to Will's Pub

Have you ever wanted to call the shots at a comedy show? Well, control freak, “What Do You Want From Us?!” is a stand-up event series where the audience decides what comes next, and it’s returning to Will’s Pub on Monday.The show is hosted by Larry Fulford and Ross McCoy and features local comedians Samantha Ivey, Jarri Knows and Billy Swift.Fulford, who created the show, has more comedic experience under his belt than most. He has opened for renowned comedians and commentators like Creed Bratton fromand Nick Thune, as well as making multiple festival appearances, including the Oak City Comedy Festival and the Orlando Indie Comedy Festival (RIP).Ivey started comedy in 2011 and incorporates humor into musical performances, while Knows is a four-time class clown recipient, according to his website. (Who are we to question?) Swift is best known for his roles in indie filmsand“Do not put away your cell phones, ‘What Do You Want From Us?!’ is the only stand-up comedy show in the world directed by you, the viewer, via silent and anonymous real-time voting to determine the content and energy every step of the way,” says the event’s Facebook page. No joke.