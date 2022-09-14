ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

Impeccable comedic timing and blocking so precise it feels more like choreography.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)
Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki) photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes

Most theatergoers are familiar with the chaotic premise of the “play-within-a-play”: poking fun at the drama that ensues behind the scenes of live performances through the medium of … well, a live performance! As the cliché says, the show must go on, and thank goodness it does.

Directed by Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakespeare Theater’s hilarious production of Noises Off opened last weekend and runs through Sept. 25. Following the shenanigans of the fictional touring show Nothing On, the show had the audience immersed in nonstop laughter, thanks to impeccable comedic timing and blocking so precise it feels more like choreography. Scenic designer Jim Hunter certainly brought his A-game in crafting not one, but essentially two complete sets to serve the frenzied theatrical atmosphere.

The cast of this production, of course, is just as high-caliber as one would expect of Orlando Shakes, and more than capable of pulling off such an elaborately orchestrated charade. Rube Goldberg contraptions don’t hold a candle to the complex and elaborate staging that Helsinger’s cast executes like a well-oiled machine. 

click to enlarge Timothy Williams (Lloyd Dallas) and Anne Hering (Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett) - photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
Timothy Williams (Lloyd Dallas) and Anne Hering (Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett)

Shakes veteran Brandon Roberts stands out as a sputtering and arrogant Garry — clearly, Roberts is an actor who truly understands what it means to “commit to the bit,” even executing an impressively drawn-out fall down a flight of stairs. His character’s inexperienced co-star, Brooke, is played by Shakes newcomer Kate Milazzo, an absolute master of melodramatic gestures. 

Walter Kmiec and Trenell Mooring each bring a unique flair and authenticity to their respective overly dramatic characters. Mooring’s busybody portrayal of gossiping Belinda contrasts perfectly with Kmiec’s emotional and easily startled Frederick, who is prone to passing out at some of the most inconvenient times. 

click to enlarge Walter Kmiec (Frederick Fellowes/Phillip/Sheikh)and Trenell Mooring (Belinda Blair/Flavia) - photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
Walter Kmiec (Frederick Fellowes/Phillip/Sheikh)and Trenell Mooring (Belinda Blair/Flavia)

The eccentricity and off-the-wall antics of forgetful leading lady Dotty Otley (Anne Hering), alcoholic flight risk and seasoned thespian Selsdon Mowbray (Philip Nolen), and the uptight, overworked technical crew comprised of Stage Manager Tim Allgood (Sterling Street) and Assistant Stage Manager Poppy Norton-Taylor (Valerie Torres-Rosario) are more than enough to believably drive any production team completely mad. Timothy Williams, as their agitated director, Lloyd Dallas, shows the audience what slow-boil exasperation looks like, bringing a much-needed sense of urgency to the world of the play. 

click to enlarge Philip Nolen (Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar) and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Poppy Norton-Taylor) - photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
photo by Tony Firriolo/Orlando Shakes
Philip Nolen (Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar) and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Poppy Norton-Taylor)

The Orlando Shakes’ comically delightful production of Noises Off brings justice to the utter genius of playwright Michael Frayn, reminding audiences what a rewarding experience is to sit back and witness a talented group of performers as they make elaborately staged chaos look as easy as remembering to bring on the sardines. If you’re wondering what that means … just go see the show. 

Event Details
"Noises Off"

"Noises Off"

Wed., Sept. 14, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Sept. 18, 2 p.m., Wed., Sept. 21, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 24, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 25, 2 p.m.

Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$25-$57
Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'
By Valerie Galarza

By Valerie Galarza

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family's theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy
By Seth Kubersky

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month
By Colin Wolf

By Colin Wolf

Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month

Things to do this week: Amy Schumer, Built to Spill, Broncho, Mutts + Martinis
By Orlando Weekly Editors

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live Friday, Sept. 9

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'
By Valerie Galarza

By Valerie Galarza

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month
By Colin Wolf

By Colin Wolf

Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month

Orange County Regional History Center throws an opening bash for their 'Figurehead' Orlando music exhibit Friday
By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

The Hatebombs play Club Nowhere in 1994

Celebrate Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week
By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Art & History Museums of Maitland
