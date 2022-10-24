ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off this weekend

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge PlayFest is an opportunity for playwrights to craft and develop their newest works. - Orlando Shakes
Orlando Shakes
PlayFest is an opportunity for playwrights to craft and develop their newest works.

Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off later this week.

PlayFest, an annual two-weekend mini-fest of local theater, features fresh readings of new works by area playwrights — giving audiences a front-row seat to the behind-the-scenes creative process that drives a show.

PlayFest 2022 runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, with six shows on offer:

Boulevard of Bold Dreams — Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

White People by the Lake — Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia — Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

The Berlin Diaries — Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Bite Me — Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Repossessed — Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

"Our first and foremost goal is to tell entertaining and intriguing stories that speak to our diverse community in Central Florida," the Orlando Shakes website states.

Tickets for PlayFest 2022 can be purchased for individual showings or in the form of a subscription package.  The three tiers of subscriber packages - PlayFest Subscriber ($60), VIP ($120) and PlayFest Patron ($250), each include one ticket to each PlayFest show. The higher packages include other perks like complimentary drinks and reserved seating.

More information and the PalFest lineup can be found through the Orlando Shakes' website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Spooky Empire is this weekend in Orlando, with plenty of actors from cult hit 'Twin Peaks' making the scene

By Matthew Moyer

Just some of the folks heading to Spooky Empire this weeknd

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Water Witch is coming to the Central Florida Witches Ball

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

By Seth Kubersky

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

Hollywood Studios' 'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney on November 3

By Valerie Galarza

Hollywood Studios' 'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney on November 3

Also in Arts + Culture

Local lit imprints Burrow Press and Autofocus get eerie with a book launch and 'haunted dance party'

By Matthew Moyer

A photograph by Ryan Rivas from his 'Nextdoor in Colonialtown'

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

By Seth Kubersky

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

By Seth Kubersky

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

Free Will Astrology: Libras, give honor and respect to your fine abilities

By Rob Brezsny

Geminis should heed the words of Nikki Giovanni this week
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us