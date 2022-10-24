Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off this weekend

click to enlarge
Orlando Shakes
PlayFest is an opportunity for playwrights to craft and develop their newest works.
Orlando Shakes' PlayFest 2022 kicks off later this week.
PlayFest, an annual two-weekend mini-fest of local theater, features fresh readings of new works by area playwrights — giving audiences a front-row seat to the behind-the-scenes creative process that drives a show.
PlayFest 2022 runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, with six shows on offer:
Boulevard of Bold Dreams
— Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
White People by the Lake
— Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia
— Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
The Berlin Diaries
— Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Bite Me
— Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Repossessed
— Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
"Our first and foremost goal is to tell entertaining and intriguing stories that speak to our diverse community in Central Florida," the Orlando Shakes website
states.
Tickets for PlayFest 2022 can be purchased for individual showings or in the form of a subscription package. The three tiers of subscriber packages
- PlayFest Subscriber ($60), VIP ($120) and PlayFest Patron ($250), each include one ticket to each PlayFest show. The higher packages include other perks like complimentary drinks and reserved seating.
More information and the PalFest lineup can be found through the Orlando Shakes' website
.