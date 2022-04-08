Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Orlando Science Center's 10th annual Science of Wine returns after two years

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge The 10th annual Science of Wine event returns to the Orlando Science Center after two years. It will be on April 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. - ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER
Orlando Science Center
The 10th annual Science of Wine event returns to the Orlando Science Center after two years. It will be on April 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Spend a night wining, dining and learning at the 10th annual Science of Wine at the Orlando Science Center.

The event returns after two years on hiatus on April 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will have more than 150 fine wines from the world’s most important wine regions as well as favorite foods from Central Florida.

Aside from wine tasting, there will be presentations on wine growing, ancient wine-making techniques and wine trivia, such as how to properly clink glasses. Yes, there's a wrong way to do it, in case you needed a new thing to be anxious about.

Some of the local establishments serving non-grape-related concoctions include 4Rivers Smokehouse, Bonefish Grill and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream.

Jeff Stanford, OSC's vice president of marketing, told the Orlando Sentinel that these types of events are fun but also important.

“Because Orlando Science Center is for everyone, and it helps us provide opportunities so that families can come and learn together," Stanford said. "And young people can see themselves represented among STEM professionals, dream big and think about the future.”

Tickets for the Science of Wine can be bought here.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Trending

Museum of Illusions Orlando throws 'Puppy Paw-ty' in April

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The Puppy Paw-ty at the Museum of Illusions Orlando is back April 23 for dog owners to enjoy the company of their pets while taking mind-bending photos.

The Great Duck Derby is racing its way back to the Mead Botanical Garden

By Melanie M. Morales

The Great Duck Derby is racing its way back to the Mead Botanical Garden

The Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market returns on May 7

By Melanie M. Morales

The Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market returns on May 7

Super Nintendo World in Orlando may open sooner than expected

By Ken Storey

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe park

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando cultural mover and shaker Pat Greene’s solo exhibition gives some much-needed local perspective

By Seth Kubersky

One of the "urban landscapes" from Pat Greene's solo FAVO show

‘Cats,’ on stage now at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, hasn’t burned through all nine of its lives quite yet

By Seth Kubersky

John Anker Bow purrs as aging actor Gus

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of March 30–April 5

By Rob Brezsny

Leo filmmaker Stanley Kubrick asserted: “It’s not absolutely true in every case that nobody likes a smartass.”

Halloween Horror Nights fans hope Universal isn't playing wicked games with this year's rumored lineup

By Ken Storey

Halloween Horror Nights fans hope Universal isn't playing wicked games with this year's rumored lineup
More

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us