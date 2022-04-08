Orlando Science Center's 10th annual Science of Wine returns after two years

click to enlarge
Orlando Science Center
The 10th annual Science of Wine event returns to the Orlando Science Center after two years. It will be on April 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Spend a night wining, dining and learning at the 10th annual Science of Wine at the Orlando Science Center.
The event returns after two years on hiatus on April 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will have more than 150 fine wines from the world’s most important wine regions as well as favorite foods from Central Florida.
Aside from wine tasting, there will be presentations on wine growing, ancient wine-making techniques and wine trivia, such as how to properly clink glasses. Yes, there's a wrong way to do it, in case you needed a new thing to be anxious about.
Some of the local establishments serving non-grape-related concoctions include 4Rivers Smokehouse, Bonefish Grill and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream.
Jeff Stanford, OSC's vice president of marketing, told the Orlando Sentinel
that these types of events are fun but also important.
“Because Orlando Science Center is for everyone, and it helps us provide opportunities so that families can come and learn together," Stanford said. "And young people can see themselves represented among STEM professionals, dream big and think about the future.”
Tickets for the Science of Wine can be bought here
.
–
