Orlando Science Center expands Otronicon into Spark STEM Fest and it happens next week

Four-day fest dedicated to all things STEM starts next Friday

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spark STEM Fest takes over Orlando Science Center next week - Photo by Julie Fletcher, courtesy OSC
Photo by Julie Fletcher, courtesy OSC
Spark STEM Fest takes over Orlando Science Center next week

Orlando tech-fest Otronicon has gotten an upgrade, transforming into Spark STEM Fest — and it's happening next week.

Still based out of the Orlando Science Center and still showcasing local tech innovation of all types, the four-day Spark STEM Fest now has a wider focus to include all the four parts of the STEM acronym: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

According to organizers, STEM Fest exists "at the crossroads of inspiration and engagement" with the hope of getting attendees (of all ages) interested in STEM careers. The event promises a wildly eclectic array of activities including gaming competitions, liquid nitrogen demonstrations, an appearance from "paper airplane master" John Collins, an acrobatics show, projection-mapping demos and much more.

Spark STEM Fest happens Friday-Monday, Feb. 17-20, at the Orlando Science Center. Admission is free for OSC members or $24 for non-members.

Event Details
Spark STEM Fest

Spark STEM Fest

Fri., Feb. 17, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Sun., Feb. 19, 10 a.m. and Mon., Feb. 20, 10 a.m.

Orlando Science Center 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free-$24

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite, once known as Orlando’s steamiest art show, returns this week

By Seth Kubersky

Scenes from Nude Nite 2019

Orlando’s Museum of Illusions debuts after-hours, adult-only event ‘Life in Neon’

By Matthew Moyer

Museum of Illusions goes neon next week

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

This week is your last chance to catch ‘In Conversation: Will Wilson’ at Orlando's Mennello Museum

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Will Wilson (b. 1969), "Michelle Cook, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, UNM Law Student," 2013, printed 2018. archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 × 17 inches

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

SheBelieves cup returns to Orlando next week with some of the best women’s soccer players from around the world

By Reina Nieves

The SheBelieves Cup tournament returns to Orlando this month

This week is your last chance to catch ‘In Conversation: Will Wilson’ at Orlando's Mennello Museum

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Will Wilson (b. 1969), "Michelle Cook, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, UNM Law Student," 2013, printed 2018. archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 × 17 inches

Nude Nite, once known as Orlando’s steamiest art show, returns this week

By Seth Kubersky

Scenes from Nude Nite 2019
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us