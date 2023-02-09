Orlando Science Center expands Otronicon into Spark STEM Fest and it happens next week

click to enlarge Photo by Julie Fletcher, courtesy OSC Spark STEM Fest takes over Orlando Science Center next week

Orlando tech-fest Otronicon has gotten an upgrade, transforming into Spark STEM Fest — and it's happening next week.Still based out of the Orlando Science Center and still showcasing local tech innovation of all types, the four-day Spark STEM Fest now has a wider focus to include all the four parts of the STEM acronym: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.According to organizers, STEM Fest exists "at the crossroads of inspiration and engagement" with the hope of getting attendees (of all ages) interested in STEM careers. The event promises a wildly eclectic array of activities including gaming competitions, liquid nitrogen demonstrations, an appearance from "paper airplane master" John Collins, an acrobatics show, projection-mapping demos andmuch more.Spark STEM Fest happens Friday-Monday, Feb. 17-20, at the Orlando Science Center. Admission is free for OSC members or $24 for non-members.