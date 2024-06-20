BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando restaurant Kaya hosts a Filipino Freedom Fest party this week

A big party to mark Philippines Independence Day

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 9:17 am

click to enlarge Kaya throws a Filipino Freedom Fest this week - Photo via Kaya/Facebook
Photo via Kaya/Facebook
Kaya throws a Filipino Freedom Fest this week
The owners of Kaya — Orlando’s newest and most-awarded Filipino fine-dining spot — may have just gotten back from Chicago for the James Beard Awards (where they narrowly fell short of Best New Restaurant), but any lingering jetlag or disappointment has not dampened their ability to throw a big ol’ party.

In honor of Philippines Independence Day, Kaya is calling Orlando foodies and music lovers to a festival with food vendors, artisans and live music. Consider yourself warned: After celebrating Filipino Freedom Fest with food from a score of local purveyors as well as Kaya’s own Michelin-star winning fare, your own BBQ’d Fourth of July hot dogs might pale by comparison.

7 p.m., Saturday, June 22, Kaya, 618 N. Thornton Ave., kayaorlando.com, free.

