Orlando restaurant Kaya hosts a Filipino Freedom Fest party this week

In honor of Philippines Independence Day, Kaya is calling Orlando foodies and music lovers to a festival with food vendors, artisans and live music. Consider yourself warned: After celebrating Filipino Freedom Fest with food from a score of local purveyors as well as Kaya’s own Michelin-star winning fare, your own BBQ’d Fourth of July hot dogs might pale by comparison.
7 p.m., Saturday, June 22, Kaya, 618 N. Thornton Ave., kayaorlando.com, free.
