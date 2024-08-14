Orlando Public Library hosts Local Author Festival boosting our city's literary scene

The library is still keeping the community in the dark about just which authors will attend — but it promised they’ll come from a wide variety of genres. Plus, each will have books available for attendees to buy and get signed.
People falling behind on their Goodreads goal [guilty!] won’t want to miss it.
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.
