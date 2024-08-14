Orlando Public Library hosts Local Author Festival boosting our city's literary scene

Expect Orlando authors showing off their works

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Public Library hosts Local Author Festival - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Orlando Public Library hosts Local Author Festival
Swapping stories about stories? It’s a book lover’s dream. The Orange County Library System is hosting a gathering and meet-and-greet for local authors to share their books and experiences with Central Florida readers.

The library is still keeping the community in the dark about just which authors will attend — but it promised they’ll come from a wide variety of genres. Plus, each will have books available for attendees to buy and get signed.

People falling behind on their Goodreads goal [guilty!] won’t want to miss it.

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.

Event Details
Local Author Festival

Local Author Festival

Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Orlando Public Library

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

407-835-7323

ocls.info


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Zoey Thomas

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Orlando Weekly Staff

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Alyssa Edwards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to Orlando's House of Blues

By Houda Eletr

Alyssa Edards brings Glitz and Giggles tour to town

Food trucks, bargain bins and mystery bags: Goblin Market returns to Orlando in September

By Zoey W. Thomas

Food trucks, bargain bins and mystery bags: Goblin Market returns to Orlando in September

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us