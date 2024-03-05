Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt event returns Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt is set to make its return for the fifth year on Wednesday with more scarves than ever.The scavenger hunt features more than 3,000 scarves distributed across iconic Orlando locations. Finding a scarf means receiving a ticket for the Orlando Pride’s opening home game on March 22.Participants will use social media to find the scarves and share their finds using the hashtag #PepsiScarfTheCity. Three grand prizes will be awarded to fans that post photos with their scarf with the hashtag. Other winners will be randomly selected from those that enter their information through the QR code on the scarves.The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Lake Eola with hundreds of scarves being distributed around the Walt Disney Amphitheater, Zaza’s, Flippers Pizza and more. Pride players themselves will be present at some locations, handing out scarves and offering autographs.Celia Jimenez Delgado and Angelina Costantino will be at Publix Super Market at Plaza Ecco from 4 to 6 p.m., and Brianna Martinez and Amanda Allen will be at the Publix Super Market at College Park at the same time.