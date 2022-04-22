Orlando Pride launches new out-of-this-world kit

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Pride/Instagram
Some stars might be gone
, but that hasn't kept the Orlando Pride from shooting for the moon.
The National Women's Soccer League season is taking off and the Pride launched a new kit to honor the team (and Central Florida's space industry).
The new Pride jersey comes in a stark white and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the last lunar landing.
On top of an "Astronaut White" base, the jersey's sleeves, trims, and collars are done in "Moon Grey." The names of the players will be displayed on the back in "Rocket Aluminum" grey that resembles the space blankets that protect spacecraft. On the inside of the neck of the shirt, one can find "To The Moon" reminding players and fans that the possibilities ahead of them are never-ending.
The new jersey will be used as a secondary kit for their upcoming season that kicks off on May 1, ain't the NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fans will also be able to pick up the new at the Exploria Stadium on the same day. It's a sort-of reflection of the Orlando City alternates revealed earlier this year, showing a remarkable sunset.
For more information and to preorder the "Luna Kit" visit the Orlando Pride's website
.
