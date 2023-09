click to enlarge Courtesy photo Hear Danny Elfman's 'Batman' soundtrack live in Orlando in 2024

Tim Burton's 1989 filmarguably kicked off the superhero movie craze that we're still living through at the cineplex. To mark the 35th anniversary of that, the film will be touring to 12 U.S. cities in 2024 and a live orchestra will provide the score as the film screens.In the spring of next year, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra tackles Danny Elfman's iconic film score for one night only at the Dr. Phil as part of that tour.(89) In Concert happens at the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall on Saturday, March 8, 2024. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center