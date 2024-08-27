Orlando Out Fest unveils full lineup up shows ahead of September debut

The three-day festival will feature exclusively LGBTQ+-themed performances from an eclectic array of local creatives working across genre. The Out Fest happens at the Fringe ArtSpace downtown. The Out Fest was delayed a couple of months after some flooding issues at the Artspace building, now resolved.
The debuting Fest features seven productions, as well as a pre-show event courtesy of P. Sparkle, pitting OOF participants against one another Truth or Dare-style.
Here's the full lineup for OOF:
Truth-or-Dare With P. Sparkle (Sept. 19) — Welcome to "Truth-or-Dare Game Show" hosted by P. Sparkle! Come meet the daring contestants from each show from Orlando Out Fest and watch them duke it out for your love and to represent their show and compete for points by choosing between truths and dares.
Just B | The Darlings Productions (Sept. 20-21) — Join eclectic Orlando queer icon Billy Mick for his one-man show, "JUST B"! His life journey is told through songs, stories and A LOT of jackets!
Revelations | Tainted Waters Productions (Sept.20-22) — When Jarielys Gutierrez Joins St. Dymphna’s School for Girls, the faculty and students are challenged to explore their biases on others and who they truly trust to speak for God.
A Big Gay Variety Show | The Center Orlando (Sept. 20) — From stand-up comedy to singing and dancing, some of Orlando's best queer entertainers will be onsite. Hosted by George Wallace. 100% of all ticket sales benefit The Center Orlando.
Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+ | The Ugly Dog Theatre Company (Sept. 21-22) — When Xan is called queer, the puppet visits the owners of Marsha’s Diner to learn how the LGBTQIA+ Community expresses themselves.
The Odd Ball! | Hunter Hall (Sept. 21-22) — Venture into the queer crypt of Davi Oddity ... if you dare! Prepare yourself for a haunted evening of drag, cabaret and camp humor that's sure to be a scream.
Bi Bi Bi | Whiskey Theatre Factory (Sept. 21-22) — Five short pieces come together to tell stories of the most often left out letter in our alphabet soup. Hope you'll *B* there!
Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark | The Center Orlando (Sept. 21) — Not your average Drag Queen Story Hour. Hosted by Comedy Queen sensation Addison Taylor. 18+. 100% of ticket sales benefit The Center Orlando.
Orlando Out Fest happens from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22. Tickets and passes are available now through Fringe's website.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed