Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

Photo courtesy Out and Proud/Facebook 'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday

Grab your tissues (or a sleeve you’re willing to stain, we never judge) because Out and Proud Productions is staging a queer production of Jason Robert Brown’s, a two-person musical that documents the five-year relationship of a novelist and an actress in New York City as they fall in and out of love.While certainly not the most uplifting musical, it maintains a darkly humorous tone even through its documentation of the aspects of relationships that we may be scared to voice out loud ourselves —You might laugh, and as we’ve firmly established, you’ll more than likely cry. (Us saps out there, anyway.) Theater geeks may have caught the film version featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan (be still, my heart), but this queer production is happening right here in Orlando at ME Theatre, and you don’t want to miss it. On Friday, actor Liv Losch (they/she) plays the character of Jamie (he/him), and Molly Cabbage (she/they) plays Cathy (she/her). On the following night, they trade places and Molly plays Jamie while Liv plays Cathy.