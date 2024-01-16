Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

While certainly not the most uplifting musical, it maintains a darkly humorous tone even through its documentation of the aspects of relationships that we may be scared to voice out loud ourselves — Is she cheating? Will my family hate her (or her family hate me)? Am I actually happy?
You might laugh, and as we’ve firmly established, you’ll more than likely cry. (Us saps out there, anyway.) Theater geeks may have caught the film version featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan (be still, my heart), but this queer production is happening right here in Orlando at ME Theatre, and you don’t want to miss it. On Friday, actor Liv Losch (they/she) plays the character of Jamie (he/him), and Molly Cabbage (she/they) plays Cathy (she/her). On the following night, they trade places and Molly plays Jamie while Liv plays Cathy.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed