Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

Grab those tissues, it's a weeper

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday - Photo courtesy Out and Proud/Facebook
Photo courtesy Out and Proud/Facebook
'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday
Grab your tissues (or a sleeve you’re willing to stain, we never judge) because Out and Proud Productions is staging a queer production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, a two-person musical that documents the five-year relationship of a novelist and an actress in New York City as they fall in and out of love.

While certainly not the most uplifting musical, it maintains a darkly humorous tone even through its documentation of the aspects of relationships that we may be scared to voice out loud ourselves — Is she cheating? Will my family hate her (or her family hate me)? Am I actually happy?

You might laugh, and as we’ve firmly established, you’ll more than likely cry. (Us saps out there, anyway.) Theater geeks may have caught the film version featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan (be still, my heart), but this queer production is happening right here in Orlando at ME Theatre, and you don’t want to miss it. On Friday, actor Liv Losch (they/she) plays the character of Jamie (he/him), and Molly Cabbage (she/they) plays Cathy (she/her). On the following night, they trade places and Molly plays Jamie  while Liv plays Cathy.

Event Details
"The Last Five Years"

"The Last Five Years"

Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

ME Theatre 1300 La Quinta Drive, Orlando East

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

ME Theatre

1300 La Quinta Drive, Orlando East

844-633-2623

3 events 1 article

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

By Matthew Moyer

TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

Orlando theater review: The cast of this '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' deserves the oversized check

By Seth Kubersky

You can almost smell the eight-grade angst, can't you?

Also in Arts + Culture

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

FestN4 review: 'The Chair on the Door' is a terrifically engaging tale about growing up in a doomsday cult

By Seth Kubersky

Travis Abels performs 'The Chair on the Door' at Orlando Fringe's FestN4

FestN4 review: Masturbatory 'Stroke of Genius' explores the rich history of on-stage onanism

By Seth Kubersky

The cast and crew of "Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History"

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance

By Seth Kubersky

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us