BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

Stay dry and stay cool

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 1:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures
Photo via First United Methodist Church of Orlando/Google Maps
The city of Orlando, in partnership with First United Methodist Church of Orlando, has opened a cooling center to help combat extreme heat expected in Central Florida.

Summer is no joke in Florida, and temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the coming weeks, with heat index, or "feels-like," temperatures hitting 100 degrees and above frequently.

Every week from now through September, the city will coordinate with participating locations to provide cooling centers for when the heat index tops 103 degrees.

Opened Monday, the cooling center located in the First United Methodist Church of Orlando at 142 E. Jackson St. will operate noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday on days with extreme heat. It will offer safe air-conditioned space, restrooms, disability access, seating areas and drinking water as long as high temperatures continue to pose a threat to those without shelter.

Downtown ambassadors will also offer fresh water and spread information about the cooling center to the community.

City of Orlando staff will continue keeping an eye out for days with expected heat index temperatures above 103 degrees and will coordinate with other locations to provide cooling centers.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Long Island Medium is coming to Orlando in October

By Sarah Lynott

Theresa Caputo to commune with spirits in Orlando

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

SeaWorld Orlando announces extended hours on Saturdays until Aug. 3

By Sarah Lynott

SeaWorld rolls out extended hours through August

Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

By Zoey Thomas

Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us