Orlando opens cooling center to combat extreme temperatures

Photo via First United Methodist Church of Orlando/Google Maps
The city of Orlando, in partnership with First United Methodist Church of Orlando, has opened a cooling center to help combat extreme heat expected in Central Florida.
Summer is no joke in Florida, and temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the coming weeks, with heat index, or "feels-like," temperatures hitting 100 degrees and above frequently.
Every week from now through September, the city will coordinate with participating locations to provide cooling centers for when the heat index tops 103 degrees.
Opened Monday, the cooling center located in the First United Methodist Church of Orlando at 142 E. Jackson St. will operate noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday on days with extreme heat. It will offer safe air-conditioned space, restrooms, disability access, seating areas and drinking water as long as high temperatures continue to pose a threat to those without shelter.
Downtown ambassadors will also offer fresh water and spread information about the cooling center to the community.
City of Orlando staff will continue keeping an eye out for days with expected heat index temperatures above 103 degrees and will coordinate with other locations to provide cooling centers.
