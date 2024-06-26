Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

Prometheus Esoterica — a fine Orlando-based purveyor of strange, exotic and slightly sinister trinkets and treasures — is curating this market over in Kissimmee. And they
do seem to be going all out, with reportedly over 200 vendors confirmed. So expect plenty of crepuscular art, taxidermy, “morbid antiques,” collectibles, jewelry, costumery and cosplay accessories — as well as food and drink.
Oh yes, and a creepy carnival so you can get your midyear frights before Halloween. Don’t worry; this one’s indoors, so you don’t have to sacrifice your fell fashion to the cruel sun.
11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park, $12.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed