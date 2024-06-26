BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

Put on by the curious folks behind Prometheus Esoterica

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:54 am

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend - Photo courtesy Prometheus Esoterica/Facebook
Photo courtesy Prometheus Esoterica/Facebook
Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend
Dark, niche spins on the stalwart sun n’ fun outdoors summer market are all the rage these days, and they don’t get much stranger than this weekend’s happening.

Prometheus Esoterica — a fine Orlando-based purveyor of strange, exotic and slightly sinister trinkets and treasures — is curating this market over in Kissimmee. And they
do seem to be going all out, with reportedly over 200 vendors confirmed. So expect plenty of crepuscular art, taxidermy, “morbid antiques,” collectibles, jewelry, costumery and cosplay accessories — as well as food and drink.

Oh yes, and a creepy carnival so you can get your midyear frights before Halloween. Don’t worry; this one’s indoors, so you don’t have to sacrifice your fell fashion to the cruel sun.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park, $12.

Event Details
Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market

Sat., June 29, 11 a.m.

Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets

$12
Location Details

Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South


Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Matthew Moyer

June 26, 2024

