Opera Orlando to host ‘México Canta! A Frida Celebration’ this weekend

Méxcio Canta! A Frida Celebration happens Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Orlando Museum of Art. The event will feature a special performance by Mexican American singer Cecilia Violetta López, who will also appear as Frida Kahlo in Opera Orlando's MainStage production of opera Frida.
Tickets to México Canta! are available online now. Attendees can enjoy Mexican cuisine and drinks courtesy of Frontera Cocina Mexicana, included with ticket purchase. Dress code is cocktail attire.
6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $77.25.
