Opera Orlando to host ‘México Canta! A Frida Celebration’ this weekend

Live music, food and more make up this cultural celebration

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 10:04 am

click to enlarge Opera Orlando to host 'México Canta! A Frida Celebration' this weekend
Photo via ceciliaviolettalopez.com
Opera Orlando, in partnership with Casa de México Orlando, will host a celebration of Mexican art, culture and entertainment this weekend.

Méxcio Canta! A Frida Celebration happens Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Orlando Museum of Art. The event will feature a special performance by Mexican American singer Cecilia Violetta López, who will also appear as Frida Kahlo in Opera Orlando's MainStage production of opera Frida.

Tickets to México Canta! are available online now. Attendees can enjoy Mexican cuisine and drinks courtesy of Frontera Cocina Mexicana, included with ticket purchase. Dress code is cocktail attire.

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $77.25.

Event Details
México Canta!: A Frida Celebration

México Canta!: A Frida Celebration

Sat., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$77.25
Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

9 events 63 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
