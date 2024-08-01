Orlando Museum of Art to host free program for those with memory, neurological impairments

The program will be held on select Saturdays

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge OMA to launch Art’s the Spark - Photo via Orlando Museum of Art
Photo via Orlando Museum of Art
OMA to launch Art’s the Spark
Orlando Museum of Art is set to host Art’s the Spark, a free program intended to provide a safe and comfortable environment for those with memory or neurological impairments.

On select Saturdays, guests can head to the the museum for free interactive tours, small group discussions, art history information, studio activities, coffee and conversation with caregivers and more.

The program will be available Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 7.

Inspired by a similar program at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Art’s the Spark is the only program of its kind in Central Florida. It will be implemented to ensure patients with memory impairment or neurological impairment and their caregivers are provided with a safe and inviting artistic environment.

The Orlando Museum of Art is offering this program before regular public hours — 10:30 a.m. to noon — to provide a comfortable environment for guests.

July 31, 2024

