Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 6:19 pm

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

Since we live in Florida and summer is more or less already here, it's a good a time as any to talk about the new clothing collab between the Orlando Magic and designer beachwear brand Duvin Design debuting later this week.

The limited-edition collection combines retro 1990s-vintage Magic graphics and logos with warm tropical colors and Floridiana flourishes (palm trees, oranges, etc.) — all splashed across a variety of hats, T-shirts and shorts. To paraphrase a sage trip-hop musician, "You're brand new, you're retro."

The collection will comprise 13 pieces of clothing in all.

“We wanted to combine our tropical Floridian inspiration with the vintage logos and artwork from the Magic team’s past. If you walk through the Amway Center, you see incredible old photos that include essentially the entire catalog of quintessential Florida, so it naturally made a lot of sense as a way to tie the two brands together.” says Austin Duvall, creative director of Duvin Design, in a press statement.

The Orlando Magic/Duvin Design collab gear drops on (this) Friday, Feb. 10, and will be available both from the Magic at the Amway Center's Orlando Magic Team Shop and the Duvin pop-up at The Heavy in Winter Park. The pop-up runs at The Heavy from Feb. 10-19.
Location Details

The Heavy

1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

2 articles
The Heavy
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

73 events 262 articles

