Orlando lit imprint Burrow Press to throw a combo reading and 'haunted dance party' in October

Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons
'Still life with a skull and medical book'
If you thought the ultimate in books-and-hauntings was the Necronomicon
, think again. Orlando-based publishing imprint Burrow Press is debuting new work in October, and throwing a good ol' haunted dance party to mark the occasion. ('Tis the season.)
The triad of featured authors — trinity of terror, if you will — reading at the event are Kayla Kumari, Kristen Arnett and Burrow publisher Ryan Rivas.
Rivas will be debuting his Nextdoor in Colonialtown
on Autofocus, a collection of photos and slightly-panicked local Nextdoor posts. Kumari's 'queer ghost story' Helen House
will be unveiled that evening as well, hopefully write at the stroke of midnight. (But we know it will be several hours earlier.) The titular haunted dance party will immediately follow the readings.
Burrow Press' 'Book Launch & Haunted Dance Party'
happens on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The event is free.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.