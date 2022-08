Orlando lit imprint Burrow Press to throw a combo reading and 'haunted dance party' in October

Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons 'Still life with a skull and medical book'

If you thought the ultimate in books-and-hauntings was the, think again. Orlando-based publishing imprint Burrow Press is debuting new work in October, and throwing a good ol' haunted dance party to mark the occasion. ('Tis the season.)The triad of featured authors — trinity of terror, if you will — reading at the event are Kayla Kumari, Kristen Arnett and Burrow publisher Ryan Rivas.Rivas will be debuting hison Autofocus, a collection of photos and slightly-panicked local Nextdoor posts. Kumari's 'queer ghost story'will be unveiled that evening as well, hopefully write at the stroke of midnight. (But we know it will be several hours earlier.) The titular haunted dance party will immediately follow the readings. Burrow Press' 'Book Launch & Haunted Dance Party' happens on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The event is free.