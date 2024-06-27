Orlando hotel offers penguin-themed suites that come with SeaWorld tickets

click to enlarge
Photo via Wyndham Bonnet Creek
To celebrate the opening of SeaWorld’s Antarctica Realm and new roller coaster, Wyndham Bonnet Creek is offering limited-time penguin-themed rooms.
The one-bedroom deluxe suite
is decked out in “icy” decor from the front door to the igloo brick-covered kitchen, which comes with a snow cone maker. The door frames and ceiling sport “icicles,” iceberg sculptures are placed throughout the rooms and snow flurries are projected on the walls. There are plenty of penguins, including penguin prints in the bathroom, life-sized plushes and other wall art and decor.
“We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to bring the Antarctic to life inside a very cool Club Wyndham suite this summer,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club and owner services at Club Wyndham. “This penguin-themed stay creates a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience for our vacation club owners and guests. Pair that with a fantastic day at SeaWorld Orlando, and I guarantee your whole family will want to freeze time.”
The SeaWorld Suite
comes with up to four one-day tickets to the park, free parking, a Penguin Encounter, All-Day Dining, reserved seating, a Quick Queue skip-the-line pass and a one-day PhotoKey Access Pass.
The SeaWorld Suite sleeps up to four people and is available for 2-4 night reservations for stays between Aug. 1 and Sept. 8. Rates start at $399 per night.
Photo via Wyndham Bonnet Creek
A portion of the SeaWorld Suite bookings are donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, which supports marine conservation projects around the world.
“SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and we are excited to partner with Club Wyndham to capture the chill of Antarctica and the thrill of our newest launch coaster, opening this summer, in such a fun and unique way,” said Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando.
That 60th anniversary celebration includes debuting the revamped Antarctica Realm, Shamu & Crew Parade, the Cirque-style Xceleration
show and other live entertainment.
The park will open its newest roller coaster, Penguin Trek
, July 7. The family-friendly coaster has snowmobile-style vehicles that take guests on an indoor and outdoor ride through the Antarctic wilderness on a penguin research mission. The coaster’s grand finale is the park’s beloved penguin habitat.
