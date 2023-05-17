Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend

Horror ground-zero Spooky Empire returns for their approximately-halfway-to-Halloween shindig over a long weekend with some big pop-cult names.Millie Bobby Brown fromis the de facto headliner, and she’s not exactly a regular on the con circuit. Joining her are Heather Matarazzo fromand’ Butch Patrick.Exemplifying the intriguing past/present pulls of these sort of cons, there are a passel of cast members from both the seminal (original)and (deep shudder)as well as three giants from early Godzilla films: Hurricane Ryu, Tsutomu Kitagawa and Mizuho Yoshida.Rounding out the cult end of things are Lloyd “Troma” Kaufman and Patty Mullen (). Add in the requisite vendors, screenings, cosplay and panels and you’ve got a big weekend stew going._____