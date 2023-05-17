BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

Halfway-ish to Halloween!

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook
Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook
Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend
Horror ground-zero Spooky Empire returns for their approximately-halfway-to-Halloween shindig over a long weekend with some big pop-cult names.

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things is the de facto headliner, and she’s not exactly a regular on the con circuit. Joining her are Heather Matarazzo from Welcome to the Dollhouse and The Munsters’ Butch Patrick.

Exemplifying the intriguing past/present pulls of these sort of cons, there are a passel of cast members from both the seminal (original) Night of the Living Dead and (deep shudder) Terrifier as well as three giants from early Godzilla films: Hurricane Ryu, Tsutomu Kitagawa and Mizuho Yoshida.

Rounding out the cult end of things are Lloyd “Troma” Kaufman and Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker). Add in the requisite vendors, screenings, cosplay and panels and you’ve got a big weekend stew going.

Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, DoubleTree By Hilton At Universal Studios, 5780 Major Blvd., spookyempire.com, $40-$275.

Event Details
Spooky Empire

Spooky Empire

Fri., May 19, 1 p.m., Sat., May 20, 11 a.m. and Sun., May 21, 11 a.m.

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$40-$250

_____

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

Epcot’s new Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya restaurant will celebrate Japan’s seasonal festivals

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epcot’s new Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya restaurant will celebrate Japan’s seasonal festivals

Beer 'Merica features a wealth of worthy beers from the good ole US of A this Saturday

By OW Staff

Beer 'Merica happens in Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us