Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things is the de facto headliner, and she’s not exactly a regular on the con circuit. Joining her are Heather Matarazzo from Welcome to the Dollhouse and The Munsters’ Butch Patrick.
Exemplifying the intriguing past/present pulls of these sort of cons, there are a passel of cast members from both the seminal (original) Night of the Living Dead and (deep shudder) Terrifier as well as three giants from early Godzilla films: Hurricane Ryu, Tsutomu Kitagawa and Mizuho Yoshida.
Rounding out the cult end of things are Lloyd “Troma” Kaufman and Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker). Add in the requisite vendors, screenings, cosplay and panels and you’ve got a big weekend stew going.
Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, DoubleTree By Hilton At Universal Studios, 5780 Major Blvd., spookyempire.com, $40-$275.
