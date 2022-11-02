ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:00 am

Just one of the treats available at Orlando Greek Fest - Photo courtesy Orlando Greek Fest/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Greek Fest/Facebook
Just one of the treats available at Orlando Greek Fest

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances.

The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more.

Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans. And make sure not to miss trio A Night in Athens, playing music for much of the weekend.

Event Details
Orlando Greek Fest

Orlando Greek Fest

Fri., Nov. 4, 4 p.m., Sat., Nov. 5, 11 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 6, 11 a.m.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

By Valerie Galarza

Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

By Gabby Macogay

Katt Williams

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Also in Arts + Culture

This week Scorpios will find a way to transmute fear into boldness and badassery

By Rob Brezsny

Scorps: Be badass this week.

Orlando horror author Owl Goingback takes on Werewolf by Night for Marvel Comics

By Matthew Moyer

Alison Sampson's art from Werewolf by Night, written by Owl Goingback

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us