Orlando gets a new zine and self-publishers fest with the Bleh Expo set to happen in October

Photo courtey Bleh/Instagram
Bleh Zine Fest happens in October
Orlando is getting another zine fest in October, courtesy of the creative minds behind the local No, Nothing. anthology zine
.
B.L.E.H. — Bleh. Lousy expo, huh? —
is an event dedicated to show off the best the region has to offer in small press, comics and zines. For those who dabble in the printed arts, there's still time to register
to table.
B.L.E.H. happens on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Stardust Video & Coffee. The event is free, but bring pocket money for inky goodness.
–
