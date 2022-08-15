ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando gets a new zine and self-publishers fest with the Bleh Expo set to happen in October

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 11:33 am

Bleh Zine Fest happens in October - Photo courtey Bleh/Instagram
Photo courtey Bleh/Instagram
Bleh Zine Fest happens in October

Orlando is getting another zine fest in October, courtesy of the creative minds behind the local No, Nothing. anthology zine.

B.L.E.H. — Bleh. Lousy expo, huh? — is an event dedicated to show off the best the region has to offer in small press, comics and zines. For those who dabble in the printed arts, there's still time to register to table.

B.L.E.H. happens on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Stardust Video & Coffee. The event is free, but bring pocket money for inky goodness.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

Artist-in-residence Shannon Rae Lindsey explores the nature of objects at Casselberry Sculpture House

By Nicolette Shurba

‘Silt Fencing Room,’ site-specific installation with orange silt fencing, dimensions variable, 2022

Orlando lit imprint Burrow Press to throw a combo reading and 'haunted dance party' in October

By Matthew Moyer

'Still life with a skull and medical book'

Something for everyone this week in Orlando: Red Bull BC One Cypher, Anthrax, Blxst, Michael Bublé

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Red Bull BC One Cypher Southeast, Saturday at Celine

Also in Arts + Culture

The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition returns next year to display the work of Orlando artists above city streets

By Matthew Moyer

The Billboard Exhibition returns next year

Artist-in-residence Shannon Rae Lindsey explores the nature of objects at Casselberry Sculpture House

By Nicolette Shurba

‘Silt Fencing Room,’ site-specific installation with orange silt fencing, dimensions variable, 2022

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

New Generation’s ‘Gothic Manor’ was a truly immersive experience, reaching not only eyes and ears but even taste buds

By Seth Kubersky

Brandon Roberts, Hannah McGinley Lemasters, Gregg Baker Jr., Megan Borkes and Josh Melendez in "Gothic Manor"
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us