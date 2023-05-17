Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week
Orlando Gay Chorus are taking their musical tour through the Broadway songbook out on the road for a little mini-tour and a couple of very notable locals are getting in the van (h/t to one Henry Rollins) to MC.
OGC’s BroadGAY Spectacular is a romp through classic and modern showtunes, ranging from Avenue Q, Kinky Boots
and Beauty and the Beast
to, inevitably though happily, the glammy knees-up that is “(Let’s Do the) Time Warp” from Rocky Horror Picture
Show.
Emceeing all three nights of this Central Floridian trek are State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Orlando activist (and OW
writer) Ida Eskamani. And you know damn well those two bring the energy.
Attend the one closest to you or do all three like you’re some weird (OK not weird, but curious, surely) Broadway/Deadhead hybrid. Either way, don’t miss.
7:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com, $23-$30.
2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 21, Theatre Winter Haven, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, theatrewinterhaven.com, $25.
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $15-$40.
_____
