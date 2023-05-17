Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Orlando Gay Chorus are taking their musical tour through the Broadway songbook out on the road for a little mini-tour and a couple of very notable locals are getting in the van (h/t to one Henry Rollins) to MC.OGC’s BroadGAY Spectacular is a romp through classic and modern showtunes, ranging fromandto, inevitably though happily, the glammy knees-up that is “(Let’s Do the) Time Warp” fromShow.Emceeing all three nights of this Central Floridian trek are State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Orlando activist (andwriter) Ida Eskamani. And you know damn well those two bring the energy.Attend the one closest to you or do all three like you’re some weird (OK not weird, but curious, surely) Broadway/Deadhead hybrid. Either way, don’t miss._____