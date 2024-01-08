Orlando Fringe's FestN4 brings adventurous theater to Orlando next week

Don't call it a mini-fest … er, comeback!

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe's FestN4 happens this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando Fringe's FestN4 happens this week
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is back and rebranded.

The new-model "FestN4" goes down from Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 10-14, at Fringe ArtSpace downtown.

The bill of fare is as diverse as ever — short theatrical presentations that run the gamut of genre, sensibility and taste — but this more diminutive fest is juried. And that includes six of the Critics’ Choice winners from last year’s Fringe Festival, selected by the Sentinel’s Matthew Palm and our own Seth Kubersky.

Start with Wednesday's preview show, where performers do a hybrid elevator pitch to convince the audience to attend their particular productions — and make a long weekend of it from there. Featured live shows include A One Woman Titanic Parody in 59 Minutes or Less by Bikini Katie Productions, Becoming Grandma Kat by Florida Deaf Theatre Project, Caught by Raise the Stakes Theatre, Malunderstood by KS Presents and Rat Academy by Bat Rabbit Productions.

Here are Kubersky's original reviews of some of the shows returning to FestN4:

The Complete Works of Stephen Sondheim (Abridged)

The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery

The City Beautiful: An Original Live Band Burlesque Musical

Grabbing the Hammer Lane: A Trucker Narrative

Shifted

My Grandmother’s Eyepatch

The Vast of Darkness

A One Woman Titanic Parody in 59 Minutes or Less

Event Details
FESTN4

FESTN4

Thu., Jan. 11, Fri., Jan. 12, Sat., Jan. 13 and Sun., Jan. 14

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

