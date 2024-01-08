Orlando Fringe's FestN4 brings adventurous theater to Orlando next week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Orlando Fringe's FestN4 happens this week

Event Details FESTN4 Thu., Jan. 11, Fri., Jan. 12, Sat., Jan. 13 and Sun., Jan. 14 Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown Buy Tickets $15

Location Details Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 407-436 -7800 25 events 14 articles

Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is back and rebranded.The new-model "FestN4" goes down from Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 10-14, at Fringe ArtSpace downtown.The bill of fare is as diverse as ever — short theatrical presentations that run the gamut of genre, sensibility and taste — but this more diminutive fest is juried. And that includes six of the Critics’ Choice winners from last year’s Fringe Festival, selected by the’s Matthew Palm and our own Seth Kubersky.Start with Wednesday's preview show, where performers do a hybrid elevator pitch to convince the audience to attend their particular productions — and make a long weekend of it from there. Featured live shows includeby Bikini Katie Productions,by Florida Deaf Theatre Project,by Raise the Stakes Theatre,by KS Presents andby Bat Rabbit Productions.Here are Kubersky's original reviews of some of the shows returning to FestN4: