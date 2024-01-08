Orlando Fringe's FestN4 brings adventurous theater to Orlando next week

The new-model "FestN4" goes down from Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 10-14, at Fringe ArtSpace downtown.
The bill of fare is as diverse as ever — short theatrical presentations that run the gamut of genre, sensibility and taste — but this more diminutive fest is juried. And that includes six of the Critics’ Choice winners from last year’s Fringe Festival, selected by the Sentinel’s Matthew Palm and our own Seth Kubersky.
Start with Wednesday's preview show, where performers do a hybrid elevator pitch to convince the audience to attend their particular productions — and make a long weekend of it from there. Featured live shows include A One Woman Titanic Parody in 59 Minutes or Less by Bikini Katie Productions, Becoming Grandma Kat by Florida Deaf Theatre Project, Caught by Raise the Stakes Theatre, Malunderstood by KS Presents and Rat Academy by Bat Rabbit Productions.
