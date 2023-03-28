Orlando Fringe launches ‘The Collective’ incubator program for emerging artists

Orlando Fringe has announced the launch of its brand-new incubator program aimed at helping up-and-coming local artists. And it's accepting applicants now.
The program, titled "The Collective," will help new art companies and organizations grow and produce full-run productions in the downtown Fringe ArtSpace, which opened earlier this year. These productions will become the core artistic product for the space's next season, beginning spring 2024.
The announcement comes ahead of this year's 32nd annual Orlando Fringe International Theatre Festival, which takes place May 16-29.
Orlando Fringe will conduct in-person interviews for the program, with finalists and a total of three companies to be selected. The inaugural cohort will be announced in May.
"As we begin to transition into our second season with a year-round space, we are looking for organizations with a strong desire to grow and work alongside other arts organizations as we elevate the artistic landscape in Central Florida," Montes said.
"The Collective" incubator program application is open now.