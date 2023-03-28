Orlando Fringe launches ‘The Collective’ incubator program for emerging artists



click to enlarge Image via Orlando Fringe

Orlando Fringe has announced the launch of its brand-new incubator program aimed at helping up-and-coming local artists. And it's accepting applicants now.

help new art companies and organizations grow and produce full-run productions in the downtown Fringe ArtSpace, which opened earlier this year . These productions will become the core artistic product for the space's next season, beginning spring 2024.





The announcement comes ahead of this year's 32nd annual "Orlando Fringe believes in amplifying voices and uplifting our artistic community," said Desiree Montes, Orlando Fringe artistic and marketing director.The announcement comes ahead of this year's 32nd annual Orlando Fringe International Theatre Festival , which takes place May 16-29.

The Collective will run for 18 months, as artists attend group sessions with other Collective members to produce two full-run productions. Each recipient will receive $20,000 to produce their shows as well as more than $35,000 in in-kind services, including technicians, rehearsal space and mentors, sponsored by the Downtown Development Board.



Orlando Fringe will conduct in-person interviews for the program, with finalists and a total of three companies to be selected. The inaugural cohort will be announced in May.

