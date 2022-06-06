VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Here are the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2022

Plus, the final tally of shows, tickets and more

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge The infamous "Gorilla" show returned to 2022 Orlando Fringe for one night only. - SETH KUBERSKY
Seth Kubersky
The infamous "Gorilla" show returned to 2022 Orlando Fringe for one night only.

It's been one week since the 31st annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival wrapped up, and the organization has just released statistics on their 2022 event. While general audience attendance was down from its pre-pandemic peak, the presence of 68 delegates from the World Fringe Conference introduced Loch Haven Park and our city's culture to a new international audience.

Here's the final tally for the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival, by the numbers:
  • 1,600-plus artists participated
  • 759 total performances, more than 200 shows
  • 7,321 buttons sold
  • 28,033 tickets sold
  • $414,835 paid to Fringe artists
  • 447 Visual Fringe artworks sold
  • 3,600-plus people attended Kids Fringe

Looking beyond the statistics, there were some stellar offerings on the Fringe's stages this year, which the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Palm and I honored with our annual Critics' Choice awards, which were presented during the closing ceremonies.

You can relive several of these winners, along with a number of other worthy shows, from the comfort of your home during DigiFringe, now through June 17. Visit  virtuallyfringe.com/orlandofringe for $10 digital on-demand rentals of more than two dozen Fringe shows.

click to enlarge img_6206.jpg

Seth Kubersky

