Here are the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2022

It's been one week since the 31st annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival wrapped up, and the organization has just released statistics on their 2022 event. While general audience attendance was down from its pre-pandemic peak, the presence of 68 delegates from the World Fringe Conference introduced Loch Haven Park and our city's culture to a new international audience.
Here's the final tally for the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival, by the numbers:
- 1,600-plus artists participated
- 759 total performances, more than 200 shows
- 7,321 buttons sold
- 28,033 tickets sold
- $414,835 paid to Fringe artists
- 447 Visual Fringe artworks sold
- 3,600-plus people attended Kids Fringe
-
BEST SHOW: Generic Male: Just What We Need, Another Show About Men BEST PLAY — DRAMA: Constellations
BEST PLAY — COMEDY: Waiting for Gadot
BEST PLAY — MUSICAL: Star Shanties: Songs from a Galaxy Far, Far Away
BEST MAGIC SHOW: Cheating Death: Magic, Memoirs and Mortality
BEST FAMILY SHOW: Be a Pirate!
BEST SITE-SPECIFIC SHOW: Bugged Lady
BEST SOLO SHOW — DRAMA: Lies, Anger and Forgiveness
BEST SOLO SHOW — COMEDY: I Lost on Jeopardy!
BEST SOLO SHOW — MUSICAL: Peculiar, Missouri
BEST SOLO SHOW — SPECIALTY: Fury
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT: The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery by Adam Francis Proulx
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Gone by Naome Bradshaw, with Randy Nichols
BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT: You Belong Here
BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE: The Spider Queen
BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE — COMEDY: Billie Jane Aubertin, Stag Night
BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE — DRAMA: Sarah Lockard, The Mockingbird News
BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE — MUSICAL: Matt Lyinx, ‘Bullock and the Bandits’
BEST DIRECTOR: Leesa Halstead Castaneda, The Mockingbird News