Here are the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2022

click to enlarge Seth Kubersky The infamous "Gorilla" show returned to 2022 Orlando Fringe for one night only.

1,600-plus artists participated

759 total performances, more than 200 shows

7,321 buttons sold

28,033 tickets sold

$414,835 paid to Fringe artists

447 Visual Fringe artworks sold

3,600-plus people attended Kids Fringe





It's been one week since the 31st annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival wrapped up, and the organization has just released statistics on their 2022 event. While general audience attendance was down from its pre-pandemic peak, the presence of 68 delegates from the World Fringe Conference introduced Loch Haven Park and our city's culture to a new international audience.Here's the final tally for the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival, by the numbers:Looking beyond the statistics, there were some stellar offerings on the Fringe's stages this year, which the's Matt Palm and I honored with our annual Critics' Choice awards, which were presented during the closing ceremonies.You can relive several of these winners, along with a number of other worthy shows, from the comfort of your home during DigiFringe, now through June 17. Visit virtuallyfringe.com/orlandofringe for $10 digital on-demand rentals of more than two dozen Fringe shows.