Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando Fringe Festival offers live ‘trailers’ of upcoming Fringe fare with the Local Teaser Show

Two seatings: a nice, family-friendly show and a naughty, adults-only show.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 8:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Local Teaser Show puts the spotlight (briefly) on area performers in this year's Fringe - Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Local Teaser Show puts the spotlight (briefly) on area performers in this year's Fringe

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival will offer local theater fanatics a few tantalizing teasers on Monday of the homegrown offerings awaiting them, live and in the flesh.

The pointedly named "Local Teaser Show" gives an array of local performers the spotlight for a two-minute teaser of their show. (If they go over that time limit, they get shooed offstage à la the glory days of Showtime at the Apollo.)

The evening will be divided into two parts: a General Audience Teaser Show followed up by a slightly more spicy Mature Audience Teaser Show.

The Local Teaser Show happens on Monday, April 17, starting at 7 p.m. at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Loch Haven Park. Tickets are still available through (where else?) Fringe.

Event Details
Local Teaser Show

Local Teaser Show

Mon., April 17, 7 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Music festivals, markets and more Earth Day events in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Music festivals, markets and more Earth Day events in Orlando

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens running a Florida resident ticket deal for a very limited time

By Reina Nieves

Florida residents can ride SeaWorld's Ice Breaker at a bargain price

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

Tron Lightcycle/Run is officially open at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

By Seth Kubersky

Tron Lightcycle/Run pushes the thrill envelope

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus gets a handle on Handel with awe-inspiring results

By Kyle Eagle

For the spring season at Steinmetz Hall, Orlando Sings is poised to perform Handel's "Messiah"
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us