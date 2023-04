Orlando Fringe Festival offers live ‘trailers’ of upcoming Fringe fare with the Local Teaser Show

Photo via Wikimedia Commons Local Teaser Show puts the spotlight (briefly) on area performers in this year's Fringe

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival will offer local theater fanatics a few tantalizing teasers on Monday of the homegrown offerings awaiting them, live and in the flesh.The pointedly named "Local Teaser Show" gives an array of local performers the spotlight for a two-minute teaser of their show. (If they go over that time limit, they get shooed offstage à la the glory days of.)The evening will be divided into two parts: a General Audience Teaser Show followed up by a slightly more spicy Mature Audience Teaser Show.The Local Teaser Show happens on Monday, April 17, starting at 7 p.m. at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Loch Haven Park. Tickets are still available through (where else?) Fringe.