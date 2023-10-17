Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

While the event is now dubbed FestN4, it will continue to provide a safe space for challenging art

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 5:43 pm

Photo via Orlando Fringe/Facebook
Out with the old and in with the new — Orlando Fringe plans to kick off the new year with some new additions to old traditions. 

Orlando Fringe’s annual January arts festival is now FestN4. Formerly known as the Winter Mini-Fest, the four-day event has been rebranded with a new name at its new home. 

While its name is different, the festival will continue to provide a safe space for local artists to meet like-minded creatives and showcase captivating performances.

FestN4 runs Jan. 11-14, 2024, and will be held at Fringe ArtSpace, located at 54 W. Church St. in downtown Orlando. 
Related
Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics

Orlando Fringe Festival director Alauna Friskics steps down: ‘Choosing to leave an organization that I truly love is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make.’

“FESTN4 is not just another Orlando Fringe Festival; it's a dynamic and curated celebration of the arts. We're absolutely thrilled to reintroduce fan favorites, highlight award-winning performances scouted from other Fringe Festivals, and welcome new voices that embody the true spirit of Fringe,” said festival producer Tempestt Halstead. 

This year’s lineup of events will include an arts market, Fringe ArtSpace bar concessions and more than 20 live productions spread across the four-day festival. 

Featured live shows will include “A One Woman Titanic Parody in 59 Minutes or Less” by Bikini Katie Productions, “Becoming Grandma Kat” by Florida Deaf Theatre Project, “Caught” by Raise the Stakes Theatre, “Malunderstood” by KS Presents, “Rat Academy” by Bat Rabbit Productions and more.

The festival will also offer a day of FestN4 Kids on Jan. 13. The dedicated day for children will offer performances of “Stanley the Lemonade Stand” by Vendor Productions and “El Mago Astronauta” by Play and Art Studio. 

Tickets for each show at FestN4 will be $15, with the exception of the kids shows, which will be $5.  Tickets are available online now.
