Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

Orlando Fringe’s annual January arts festival is now FestN4. Formerly known as the Winter Mini-Fest, the four-day event has been rebranded with a new name at its new home.
While its name is different, the festival will continue to provide a safe space for local artists to meet like-minded creatives and showcase captivating performances.
FestN4 runs Jan. 11-14, 2024, and will be held at Fringe ArtSpace, located at 54 W. Church St. in downtown Orlando.
This year’s lineup of events will include an arts market, Fringe ArtSpace bar concessions and more than 20 live productions spread across the four-day festival.
Featured live shows will include “A One Woman Titanic Parody in 59 Minutes or Less” by Bikini Katie Productions, “Becoming Grandma Kat” by Florida Deaf Theatre Project, “Caught” by Raise the Stakes Theatre, “Malunderstood” by KS Presents, “Rat Academy” by Bat Rabbit Productions and more.
The festival will also offer a day of FestN4 Kids on Jan. 13. The dedicated day for children will offer performances of “Stanley the Lemonade Stand” by Vendor Productions and “El Mago Astronauta” by Play and Art Studio.
Tickets for each show at FestN4 will be $15, with the exception of the kids shows, which will be $5. Tickets are available online now.
