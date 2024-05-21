Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Trombone Guy's Story'

Elias shares his mastery of amazing musical techniques, including multi-phonics and circular breathing, through sonic genres ranging from bombastic Bolero and buzzing Bizet, to a spine-tingling raga and a Jewish wedding dance for the Holocaust-survivor grandmother who taught him “survival of the funniest” (not the fittest). I was the only audience member who voted to hear more classical music, instead of trombone-based sex humor that will make you look at a spit-valve in an uncomfortable new way, and his Swedish accent may sometimes muddle his punchlines. But with a universal language like music, you don’t need to understand every word to catch his meaning.
Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "The Trombone Guy's Story"