Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Trombone Guy's Story'

Location Details Orlando Family Stage 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central 407-896-7365 orlandofamilystage.com

Event Details The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Through May 27 Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Elias Faingersh, who won over Orlando fans with his award-winning “A Solo From the Pit,” is back in “The Trombone Guy's Story” with a bounty of brassy beats and bemusing baby babble. Using just his trombone, an electronic mute and a mixing deck, Faingersh can layer a few looping musical phrases into an entire symphony. His haunting compositions are connected by funny stories (co-written with Keren Klimovsky) about the frustrations of fatherhood; if you’ve ever looked down at your incessantly screaming infant and had an almost irresistible urge to stick them in a microwave, Faingersh knows just how you feel.Elias shares his mastery of amazing musical techniques, including multi-phonics and circular breathing, through sonic genres ranging from bombastic Bolero and buzzing Bizet, to a spine-tingling raga and a Jewish wedding dance for the Holocaust-survivor grandmother who taught him “survival of the funniest” (not the fittest). I was the only audience member who voted to hear more classical music, instead of trombone-based sex humor that will make you look at a spit-valve in an uncomfortable new way, and his Swedish accent may sometimes muddle his punchlines. But with a universal language like music, you don’t need to understand every word to catch his meaning.Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "The Trombone Guy's Story"