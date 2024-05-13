BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Process Is Ugly'

Danielle Rodd is a performer who makes you want to lean in and listen.

Mon, May 13, 2024 at 3:56 pm

Suspended without pay from her office job for punching a co-worker after he touched her ass, Divi (writer Danielle Rodd) senses her unacknowledged anger management issues spiraling out of control. As a solution, she impulsively attempts to “heal” herself by embarking on an Eat Pray Love-style journey to Columbia and Bali. Once there, she chattily consumes ceremonial cacao or practices yoga until her toddlerhood traumas are triggered again, and she departs for her next destination.

With material about intentional meditation and Balinese basket-weaving, on paper this could easily be a prototypical navel-gazing Fringe show. But in this intimate solo show, Rodd’s low-key humor and unaffected vulnerability captured my empathetic interest right until the abruptly enigmatic ending.

Interactions with prerecorded off-stage characters are paced awkwardly, and scene transitions could stand tightening. However, powerful emotional outbursts give Divi's impassioned pleas for personal space the impact of a gut-punch. The self-improvement process might not always be easy to stomach, but the ugly truth is important to hear and Rodd is a performer who makes you want to lean in and listen.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "The Process Is Ugly"
Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Seth Kubersky

