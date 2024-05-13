Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Process Is Ugly'

With material about intentional meditation and Balinese basket-weaving, on paper this could easily be a prototypical navel-gazing Fringe show. But in this intimate solo show, Rodd’s low-key humor and unaffected vulnerability captured my empathetic interest right until the abruptly enigmatic ending.
Interactions with prerecorded off-stage characters are paced awkwardly, and scene transitions could stand tightening. However, powerful emotional outbursts give Divi's impassioned pleas for personal space the impact of a gut-punch. The self-improvement process might not always be easy to stomach, but the ugly truth is important to hear and Rodd is a performer who makes you want to lean in and listen.
