BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Mando-larody'

Explains Palpatine's cloning conspiracy more succinctly than 'Rise of Skywalker' and 'Bad Batch' put together.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 3:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Mando-larody'
There is way too much Star Wars content being created these days for even a hard-core fan like myself to keep up with, so if you've missed out on The Mandalorian and its many spinoffs on Disney+, you might be hoping that "The Mando-larody" might help you catch up while having a few laughs. The good news is that writer Michael Knight and director/designer Travis Eaton have effectively condensed multiple seasons (minus any Luke Skywalker cameos) down to 70 minutes; the bad news is that you may exit wanting half of that time back.

Things start out strongly with a sharply written opening crawl (narrated by Eaton) that introduces the absurdly intricate backstory with a flashback to the Siege of Mandalore from Clone Wars, before morphing into a slow-motion karaoke of “Glory of Love” sung by the Armorer (Cassie Klinga). From there, they re-create the initial encounter between titular bounty hunter (fight director Bill Warriner) and Grogu (costumer Stephanie Viegas) — better known as Baby Yoda — then sprint through an abbreviated accounting of their adventures avoiding big baddie Moff Gideon (Jamal Solomon, understudy Arius West at the press preview).

On the plus side, "The Mando-larody" does a more succinct job of explaining Emperor Palpatine’s midichlorian cloning conspiracy than Rise of Skywalker and Bad Batch put together, and there is some incisive commentary about contemporary parallels between the Empire and America’s neo-Confederates, as well as self-deprecating jabs at their minimalist budget. However, much of the dialogue involves shouty arguments about poorly conceived plot devices, or merchandising jokes that Mel Brooks made a generation ago. The script wants to have it both ways, mocking incels for freaking out over female inclusion while also railing on Rian Johnson for fucking with the Force. Much like the television series, this story loses much of its steam once Boba Fett (Jonathan Barreto) arrives around the halfway mark, limping along for an additional half-hour until a dance-battle finale.

The musical numbers — set to '80s hits by the Muppets, Michael Jackson and Oingo Boingo, among others, with pitchy harmonies and zero updates to the original lyrics — do little to move the plot forward and feel increasingly shoehorned in, although a “Mad World” dream ballet is bizarrely compelling. While "The Mando-larody" starts out energetic enough (if a bit sloppy), it never generates the spark every good spoof requires, and eventually sputters out in a literal onstage Rickroll. On the bright side, the cast is now all set for kick-ass cosplay at next year’s Megacon.

Orlando Fringe: Times and tickets for "The Mando-larody"
Location Details

Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

407-896-7365

orlandofamilystage.com

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Hyde'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Hyde'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Juliet: A Revenge Comedy'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Juliet: A Revenge Comedy'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando's hottest theater can be found on local stages for two steamy weeks this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rachel Pallante in 'Miss Adventure: A Musical Comedy'

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us