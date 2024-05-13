BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn'

Can Mitzi still sustain an hour-plus solo show? Darn rootin' tootin' fresh-n-fruity, she can!

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn'
It’s been over a decade since Mitzi Morris — the ditzy mid-century drag diva devised by writer/performer Kevin Kriegel — last dazzled Orlando Fringe audiences with her dizzy double-entendres. So it feels wonderful to welcome Mitzi’s distinctive comedic cabaret styling back to the naughtily named Come On Inn with a warm hand.

Dressed to the eights in a sparkling floral schmatte, Orlando’s favorite IHOP hostess sings standards by the likes of Cole Porter and Frank Sinatra with her trademark-pending tuneful Minnesota twang, accompanied by a swingin’ piped-in backing band. Mitzi's between-song banter is filled with Hedwig-worthy one-liners and wacked-out anecdotes about her showbiz career, starting with her first onstage role (as a grape in Grapes of Wrath), though her short lived porn stardom and failed audition for Dirty Dancing … although she occasionally confuses her own backstory with the plots of golden age musicals.

Mitzi may suffer from Florence Foster Jenkins level self-delusion, but Kriegel himself is a killer chanteuse. Can Mitzi Morris still sustain an hour-plus solo show after all this time off stage? Darn rootin' tootin' fresh & fruity, she can!

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn"
Location Details

The John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E Rollins St., Orlando Eola Heights

407-447-1700

www.orlandoshakes.org

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Seth Kubersky

