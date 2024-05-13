Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn'

Dressed to the eights in a sparkling floral schmatte, Orlando’s favorite IHOP hostess sings standards by the likes of Cole Porter and Frank Sinatra with her trademark-pending tuneful Minnesota twang, accompanied by a swingin’ piped-in backing band. Mitzi's between-song banter is filled with Hedwig-worthy one-liners and wacked-out anecdotes about her showbiz career, starting with her first onstage role (as a grape in Grapes of Wrath), though her short lived porn stardom and failed audition for Dirty Dancing … although she occasionally confuses her own backstory with the plots of golden age musicals.
Mitzi may suffer from Florence Foster Jenkins level self-delusion, but Kriegel himself is a killer chanteuse. Can Mitzi Morris still sustain an hour-plus solo show after all this time off stage? Darn rootin' tootin' fresh & fruity, she can!
