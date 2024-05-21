BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

The next best thing to having seen an early-career Morissette on the verge of achieving grunge-rock super-stardom.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 1:14 pm

Alanis Morissette fans who were frustrated by psychobabble script and sucky sound mix of the recent Jagged Little Pill Broadway tour should be more than satisfied by "Jagged Little Live ’95," a high-test tribute concert covering the seminal 1995 album. Lead singer Alanna Chuyan fronts a fiery four-piece band — featuring guitarists Dan Taylor and Elliot Countess, bassist Noel Kunz, and drummer Kevin Greene — as they tear through every track with tinnitus-inducing energy.

Under Charles Stevens’ direction, the commanding Chuyan isn’t doing an Alanis impersonation per se, but she does inhabit an eerily accurate recreation of Morissette’s nasal yawping, dangling dark tresses, and flexing fingers. Chuyan soars on all the big hits, like "One Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," but also scores with B-sides like "Mary Jane"; her roof-raising delivery of “You Oughta Know” is so electrifying, you’ll exit wanting to eviscerate Dave Coulier yourself. In brief between-song banter, Alanna identifies with Alanis without pretending to personify her, sharing her own personal connection to the music without overexplaining its appeal.

Want to experience what it might have felt like to catch an early-career Morissette in an intimate venue, when she was just on the verge of achieving grunge-rock super-stardom? "Jagged Little Live" lets Fringe audiences experience the next best thing, without needing a time machine.

Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Jagged Little Live '95"
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Seth Kubersky

May 15, 2024

