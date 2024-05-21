Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

Under Charles Stevens’ direction, the commanding Chuyan isn’t doing an Alanis impersonation per se, but she does inhabit an eerily accurate recreation of Morissette’s nasal yawping, dangling dark tresses, and flexing fingers. Chuyan soars on all the big hits, like "One Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," but also scores with B-sides like "Mary Jane"; her roof-raising delivery of “You Oughta Know” is so electrifying, you’ll exit wanting to eviscerate Dave Coulier yourself. In brief between-song banter, Alanna identifies with Alanis without pretending to personify her, sharing her own personal connection to the music without overexplaining its appeal.
Want to experience what it might have felt like to catch an early-career Morissette in an intimate venue, when she was just on the verge of achieving grunge-rock super-stardom? "Jagged Little Live" lets Fringe audiences experience the next best thing, without needing a time machine.
Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Jagged Little Live '95"