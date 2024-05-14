Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Howdy, Stranger'

"Howdy, Stranger" is a cockeyed queer comedy that seems lovingly cobbled together out of old cowboy clichés, which have been liberally seasoned with a twist of post-modern positive thinking. It generates more gentle chuckles than big belly laughs, and I found my focus fading through the final scenes. But Torrens is an appealingly amiable stage presence who displays fine command of their instruments, especially on their handful of hummable country-western guitar tunes.
With an uplifting underlying message about self-acceptance, this one-person Old West fable could be a fine family show, if you set aside some mildly suggestive jokes and a Grimm finale.
Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Howdy, Stranger"