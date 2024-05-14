BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Howdy, Stranger'

A cockeyed queer comedy lovingly cobbled together out of old cowboy clichés.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 10:50 am

Jean (writer/performer Luca Torrens) just wants to be a lawman like his sheriff father, despite having no taste for tequila or killing. Assigned to patrol no man’s land with only Buttermilk — his temperamental hobbyhorse — for company, Jean gets so bored he considers arresting a cactus, then tries to catch a notorious horse thief and ends up stranded alone in the desert, where he meets a helpful stranger offering a devilish deal.

"Howdy, Stranger" is a cockeyed queer comedy that seems lovingly cobbled together out of old cowboy clichés, which have been liberally seasoned with a twist of post-modern positive thinking. It generates more gentle chuckles than big belly laughs, and I found my focus fading through the final scenes. But Torrens is an appealingly amiable stage presence who displays fine command of their instruments, especially on their handful of hummable country-western guitar tunes.

With an uplifting underlying message about self-acceptance, this one-person Old West fable could be a fine family show, if you set aside some mildly suggestive jokes and a Grimm finale.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Howdy, Stranger"

"Howdy, Stranger"

Sat., May 18, 5:45 p.m., Sun., May 19, 8:50 p.m., Mon., May 20, 7:40 p.m., Thu., May 23, 6:15 p.m. and Sat., May 25, 3:20 p.m.

Fringe Festival: Pink Venue 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15
The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Loch Haven Park Mills 50

407-447-1700

Seth Kubersky

May 15, 2024

