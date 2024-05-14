Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Emilio's a Million Chameleons'

Adam Francis Proulx, the writer/star of 2022's award-winning Family Crow Murder Mystery, returns to Fringe as Emilio, a carnival-barking cross between P.T. Barnum and Moulin Rouge’s Harod Zidler wh has dedicated his life to preserving the world-famous show invented by his father exactly the way he left it (before retiring to Arizona). Behind the curtain of Emilio’s inflatable stage is concealed an inconceivable number of rainbow-hued reptiles that were rescued from the island of Gladagascar (Madagascar’s happier neighbor) and are now waiting to wow Orlando audiences.
After some birthday party magic tricks and a tongue-twisting patter song or two, Emilio enlists an volunteer to share zoological fun facts about chameleons’ camouflage and circular vision. Then the audience rolls giant inflatable dice to “determine” which chameleon characters will come out to play, such as the Can-Can dancing Elizardbeth Taylor, plate-spinning Lizard of Oz, or blues-singing Steely Chameley.
Although his magical menagerie predictably turns out to be a humbug, Emilio’s story resolves with a sweetly uplifting Sesame Street-style ballad, a burst of streamers, and big smiles all around. There is fabulous family-friendly foolishness at work here in the classic Muppet tradition, with just enough sly satire integrated into the childish variety shtick to keep adults awake and amused as well.
Emilo’s might lack the distinctive characterizations and cleverly complex script of last year’s convoluted whodunnit, but it’s nearly its equal in energy and charm. Is this the greatest show on earth, as Emilio insists? Perhaps not, but it is one of your best G-rated bets at this Festival.
